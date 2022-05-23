“REVIEW: Linda Suzanne’s “Bond, James Bond” is Dramatic and completely engrossing!” By Sandy Zimmerman-Entertainment/Dining/Travel Reporter

There are songs that you remember and others that the world remembers!

What makes each song significant in so many ways? Some ignite your emotions or bring back happy memories.

Award-winning Linda Suzanne for her “Legends of Pop Divas” (South Point-2017) presented 34 songs (1960’s to 2010) including Adele and Celine. I saw the show at the Westgate Hotel, the largest stage in Las Vegas to accommodate 20 on stage and 4-16 foot Christmas trees. It was a fun show packed with so much and especially Suzanne’s amazing talent!

Now she chose the difficult task of producing an entire stage show featuring a number of James Bond’s famous songs, the music by ADELE, SAM SMITH, TINA TURNER, SHIRLEY BASSEY, and others.

From “ROCK’ IN VEGAS” to James Bond is quite a jump but she did it with the finesse and experience of a professional! Suzanne’s voice sparkled and she glowed with the excitement of each song. Suzanne had to change her mood to suit the different moments and happenings.

Suzanne kept all of the drama without seeing the film’s footage yet recreating the feeling that you are there, it was dramatic and meant to be dramatic!

Her voice kept changing with the mood of each song, as the moods changed we waited and recognized the special rhythms, the exciting beats with all of the mystery.

Linda Suzanne’s performance and music in her version of “Bond, James Bond” is thrilling, anyone who saw the films will recognize its uniqueness.

As a James Bond follower, I was young when seeing my first James Bond film, absorbed in all of the quick action and watching every surprise move.

I recommend Linda Suzanne in “Bond, James Bond”, an original show, something new and exciting. She added so much to the show along with three beautiful dancers.

The James Bond series focuses on a fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming who featured him in twelve novels and two short-story collections.

Linda Suzanne is a singer, actress- “Starlight” (2021), producer, writer, recording artist, and entertainer. For information and show, See: http://www.lindasuzanne.com

