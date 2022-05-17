“REVIEW: “CLOWN BAR-2”-“CLOWNING AROUND!” Article By Sandy Zimmerman

“REVIEW: “CLOWN BAR-2”- “CLOWNING AROUND!”

By Sandy Zimmerman

It’s happening at the Majestic Repertory Theater, a stage show like no other! The “Clown Bar 2” opened with a packed theater of guests anxious to see and be part of this unique production. Yes, the guests are an important part of “Clown Bar 2” as they react to the play and yell at the actors! You don’t have that opportunity at other shows.

As the cast suddenly moves in, out and around each of the guest’s tables, you may even become part of the show. The script is about clowns, life as a clown, wanting to become a clown, clowns falling in love, songs about clowns, and the evil clown mobsters. Every seat is perfect because the audience is in the show.

When the actors enter, they give a hint to what will happen next. Creative, original and off-the-wall you don’t know what will happen next. There’s several stories in one play- a love story where the man wants to become a clown, and you will even see actors shooting other actors- as long as they do not shoot the audience!

Each of the actors were excellent, every one perfect for their part. With a cast of around 7, the show kept everyone laughing.

It was an odd show but perfect for Arts District, the place to see if you want something different. The Majestic Repertory Theater opened in 2016 and has produced musicals, plays, as well as immersive theatre experiences. They produce original projects like the musical “Bigfoot,” co-written by comedian and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin and an immersive disco-era “Measure for Measure” which was featured in USA Today.

Just over a mile from Downtown Las Vegas, the historic arts district is interesting to see.

Performances of Clown Bar 2 begin May 12, Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m.

Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $35 and are on sale now.

