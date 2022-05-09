“It’s All at Neonopolis!”  By Sandy Zimmerman

Neonopolis is an entertainment center “all-in-one” building- a place to shop, see stage shows, get married, play games, enjoy cocktail lounges, restaurants and even more!

There are three floors packed with fun for all ages to enjoy. I was surprised to see

axe throwing, yes, axe throwing, a new sport. When you walk around each floor, don’t rush or you’ll miss something. Small stores might be hidden off to the sides, check what they have to offer.

I was invited to the Neonopolis to review David Goldrake, Master Illusionist, for his latest “M is for Magic” production show, singer Chris Ruggiero and several other stage shows. The theaters were first class, with great seating, lighting, and sound. Always one, two, or more live shows or events.

You can stop at Banger Brewing- a 3,000 square foot pub and microbrewery. There’s the Cat’s Meow- a 10,000 square foot karaoke club piano bar, the Nerd Bar, and you’ll thrill to Gene Woods Racing Experience― An indoor go-kart track, enjoy the Fremont Arcade- A video arcade, and don’t miss the House of Selfies, an “INSTRAGRAM Museum”, along with Fat Tuesday- A frozen daiquiri shop.

Just a few of your great choices of restaurants: Denny’s- 6,400-square-foot flagship location for the diner chain, featuring a wedding chapel. Yes, there’s a wedding chapel in Denny’s Restaurant! Speaking about weddings, one of their wedding chapels offers fake and real weddings.

The Heart Attack Grill- hamburger restaurant, is known for offering the world’s highest-calorie burger.

You’ve probably never heard of some of these types of businesses! Visitors will be amazed and happy to find some of the most unique stores and choices of businesses. It’s truly a one-of-its-kind shopping mall. With 250,000 square feet, Neonopolis is a $100 million entertainment complex in historic downtown Las Vegas.

Located on the historic Fremont Street, in downtown Las Vegas, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Plans for Neonopolis were announced in December 1997.It opened on May 3, 2002. In 2006, Prudential Real Estate sold Neonopolis to a development group led by Rohit Joshi for $25 million dol

