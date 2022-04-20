A comment does not make an endorsement

By Perly Viasmensky

Every day we learn something new. Just a couple of days ago someone called me asking the reason we are endorsing a political candidate and his advertisement is nowhere to be seen in the newspaper.

I asked who that person might be. I was informed that his name is Stan Vaughan and that on his web page it shows that Las Vegas Tribune is endorsing him for Assembly District 20.

I checked this gentleman’s webpage and in fact under endorsement appears the logo of the Las Vegas Tribune.

We don’t know this man and definitively we have not endorsed him.

We only know one Stan and that is STAN HYT, candidate for Clark County Sheriff and yes, we endorse him 100 percent.

I tried to contact Stan Vaughan or his campaign manager, who I strongly believe would be responsible for the content of his webpage, without luck.

After the tragic and unexpected death of Rolando Larraz, the founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of this publication, the only person responsible for the content of the paper is yours truly, always under the advice of our long-time friends and co-workers Donald H. Snook and Maramis Choufani.

After asking both of them, they both said they have no clue who this man is and that they would never make any of those decisions without consulting with me.

I honestly believe a correction needs to be done, because we are not endorsing someone we don’t even know or have any knowledge of his platform.

If in years past someone in this newspaper made a comment about this man, that is just a comment and very far from an endorsement.

I strongly believe and highly request that Mr. Vaughan should correct such a mistake on his webpage and publicly express that a mistake has been made.

For the record, we have no idea who this man is and NO, we did not endorse him.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegastribune.com.