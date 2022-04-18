“See Gordie Brown’s Laugh-a-Minute Show at the Golden Nugget!” By Sandy Zimmerman

I enjoyed seeing Gordie Brown’s return to the Golden Nugget’s showroom. He always has a great variety of his oldies and many surprises with new, more recent impressions.

You’ll laugh from the moment Brown tells his first joke and just when you stop laughing at one impression, he quickly begins the next with more and more throughout his show. It’s a great mix for all ages.

I first interviewed comedian, impressionist Gordie Brown on the red carpet at the Golden Nugget in 2004. Brown explained, “In each show, there are anywhere between 70 and 80 impressions.”

Some of his impressions include Tony Bennett singing “San Francisco,” Neal Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Willie Nelson, John Wayne, Elvis, “To All the Girls I Left Behind,” Kenny Rogers singing “She Believes in Me,” plus Elton John, Mick Jagger, Bill Cosby, and even Presidents. During some of the special moments in his show, Gordie performed his flawless impressions of Sammy Davis, Jr., singing “Bo Jangles”- memorable!

With Gordie Brown’s cast-of-hundreds-of-impressions, it’s all an illusion! That’s a lot of impressions! Brown actually becomes each personality, with all of their mannerisms and voices. He laughs and seems to enjoy his own impressions almost as much as the audience does. Brown often stops in the middle of a song and tells a joke or makes a comment. Suddenly he adds a song in the middle of an impression.

Gordie Brown takes famous songs that we love and writes his own words. Gordie acts out improbable scenes, then sings a few of Neil Diamond’s hits, but not the way they were intended to be heard. Just the thought of these odd situations makes you laugh.

You better not sit in the front seats because he includes the audience in his show. Gordie often speaks to them and the audience feels free to talk to him.

Brown becomes the celebrity! Since he performs so many impressions, you will usually see several of your favorite celebrities during the show.

Feel like laughing? See Gordie Brown Thursdays and Saturdays in the Golden Nugget’s Showroom, 7:30 pm, 129 E Fremont Street, Downtown. www.gordiebrown.com www.goldennugget.com

About Gordie Brown: Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Gordie began his career as a political cartoonist before he caught the entertainment bug after winning a local talent contest. He was soon opening in Los Angeles for renowned artists such as Jay Leno, Louie Anderson, Randy Travis, Barry Manilow, Kenny Rogers, Rich Little, Paul Anka, and even joined Celine Dion on her North American tour “Taking Chances.”

He had his national television debut on A&E’s Evening at the Improv and continued on to co-host NBC’s Friday Night Videos, along with appearances on Hollywood Squares, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Gordie starred in the lead role as ‘Mr. Jones’ in the dramatic TV series, “Pax Television’s “Twice in a Lifetime,” a weekly hour-long drama series executive produced by Emmy-award winner Barry Rozenzweig, and “Life with Louie.” Brown has made several appearances on “Hollywood Squares,” and also landed a starring role of Mr. Jones’; www.gordiebrown.com. www.goldennugget.com

