FIRST FRIDAY HERALDS ‘NEW BEGINNINGS’ FOR FIRST EVENT IN 2023

LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND ARTIST, JESSE HUDSON, IS FEATURED

LAS VEGAS – First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, celebrates “New Beginnings” this January 6th. The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

– 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1 st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1 Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot. COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

– Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands. First Friday’s Featured Artist – Jesse Hudson, local photographer and multidisciplinary artist, is featured in the first First Friday of 2023. His work explores the development and long term impact of innovation, technology and human behavior often inspired by personal, family, current and historical events. Hudson utilizes prop, scenic and costume fabrication to create his conceptual works of art into real life installations then uses photography as medium to preserve them before deconstruction.

– Jesse Hudson, local photographer and multidisciplinary artist, is featured in the first First Friday of 2023. His work explores the development and long term impact of innovation, technology and human behavior often inspired by personal, family, current and historical events. Hudson utilizes prop, scenic and costume fabrication to create his conceptual works of art into real life installations then uses photography as medium to preserve them before deconstruction. Entertainment – City of Las Vegas stage with presentations and musical performances all night starting at 5pm. See www.ffflv.org for more information.

– City of Las Vegas stage with presentations and musical performances all night starting at 5pm. See www.ffflv.org for more information. Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

– Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden. Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday. Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information City paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1 st . Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1 st Additional Parking at 1000 Commerce for $10 with a short walk to the event IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

JANUARY 6TH FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event:

Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists booths in the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family at First Friday.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

Thanks to all our generous January sponsors:

city of Las Vegas

Baileys

AT&T

Jardin

Sam & Ash, LLP

Hemperco

Beyond Hello

Health for Life

T-Mobile

Zero Fatalities

ABOUT FIRST FRIDAY FOUNDATION

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is most known for the monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year. For more information on the First Friday Foundation, please visit Facebook page, Instagram or follow on Twitter or visit ffflv.org

