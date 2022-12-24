With a high number of packages being delivered this holiday season, there’s already been an increase in porch pirating incidents across the county. While people should keep an eye on their packages anywhere, how does Nevada fare with stolen packages compared to the rest of the country?

Circuit gathered data using Google AdWords to pinpoint which states, cities, and couriers have had the most issues with stolen and missing packages over the last five years and in 2022. Turns out:

Nevada ranks #18 for the most stolen packages per capita, at 191 per 100,000 residents – the top three were D.C., Vermont and North Dakota.

per capita, at 191 per 100,000 residents – the top three were D.C., Vermont and North Dakota. Enterprise, NV had a 9.3% increase in package theft in 2022.

in package theft in 2022. The US Postal Service had the most searches about stolen packages in the past five years, followed by Amazon.

in the past five years, followed by Amazon. UPS and Amazon have reported a 15% increase in stolen packages in 2022.

As doorstep deliveries ramp up this holiday season, your readers may be interested in knowing how prone they are to porch pirates.