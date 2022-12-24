Unemployment rate increases in November; Nevada adds jobs
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2022 which increased by 0.3 percent from October 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.6 percent in the Las Vegas area, 3.5 percent in Reno, and 4 percent in the Carson area in November 2022.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Lander County at 2.9 percent, and Nye County had the highest rate at 6 percent. For a look at the unemployment rate in your county, visit our Area Profiles Page.
For the latest information on the Nevada economy including employment, unemployment, and unemployment insurance check out our monthly Labor Market Overview, or to see the data on your area, take a look at our monthly Local Area Labor Market Overview.
Additional information on unemployment estimates along with a complete breakout of unemployment in counties, cities, and other areas in Nevada can be found by visiting our Local Area Unemployment Statistics page. Additionally, employment estimates by industry can be found at our Current Employment Statistics page.
—###—
ABOUT THE RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BUREAU:
The Research and Analysis Bureau is Nevada’s premier source for labor market information. A part of DETR, the Bureau is responsible for creating, analyzing, and reporting Nevada’s labor market information, in cooperation with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).