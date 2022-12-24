Transportation Projects Announced During Today’s State Transportation Board Meeting will Support 1,780 Jobs



CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,780 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 1,780 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Dec. 19 state transportation board meeting. Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Resurface State Route 376 from U.S. 50 to approximately 45 miles south of U.S. 50 in Lander and Nye counties

Add truck climbing lanes, widen the shoulder and install drainage improvements and new tortoise fencing to a section of State Route 169 (North Moapa Valley Boulevard) near Waterline Road intersection in Clark County

Pavement repairs, median barrier improvements and lighting and drainage improvements on Interstate 515 from Sunset Road to Wyoming Avenue in Clark County

Resurface approximately fourteen miles of Interstate 80 near the Eureka and Lander county line, including lighting and drainage improvements

Resurface approximately 33 miles of U.S. 95 from downtown Fallon to near I-80, including widening roadway shoulders, lighting improvements and deceleration lane at Tarzyn Road, in Churchill County

Resurface and reconstruct sections of State Route 613, Summerlin Parkway, from CC 215 to South Rampart Boulevard in Clark County

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.

To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 10,596 jobs. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

