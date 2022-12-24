Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada

After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June.

Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.

Key Findings for Nevada:

23% increase since 2020

Average 1-bedroom now costs $1,139

Information for specific cities and counties is available upon request

Please do not hesitate to reach out, we have an industry expert available for interviews if you have any questions regarding our data, findings and methodology. The source, image and data assets included in this report are also available to share.