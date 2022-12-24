If our political leaders are serious about addressing the climate crisis, they should support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does.

While the Food and Drug Administration recently gave its approval to the new protein, further technological development is needed so when the product hits the American market, it can compete with the price of slaughtered meat. Animal agriculture is one of the leading drivers of global warming and environmentally-conscious legislators should support efforts to mitigate the impact.