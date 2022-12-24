Five Finger Death Punch lead vocalist, Ivan Moody, celebrated the launch of his new cannabis brand, Greenings, at Exhale Dispensary in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas-based rockstar was greeted by two hundred excited fans who lined up hours in advance for a chance to meet Moody and be the first to stock up on his new wellness products, after a rumor of his appearance was teased online.

“Cannabis has not just affected my life, it is part of my life..” said Moody. “I was prescribed a lot of medications and over-the-counter drugs while going through (alcohol) recovery and [..] well, let’s put it this way, they were doing less to me and costing me more than cannabis has done for me my entire life.”

The heavy metal superstar graciously thanked fans for supporting his newest wellness venture while posing for photographs and signing autographs. Throughout the afternoon, Moody shared insight with eager shoppers on how plant medicine provided him substantial emotional and physical relief from ailments including depression, suppressed appetite, and anxiety.

Before his departure, Moody hopped on an electric skateboard and rolled through Exhale’s drive-thru window to commemorate the brand’s launch by ordering some Greenings pre-rolls, flowers and gummies. .