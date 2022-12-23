West Career Technical Academy Graduate Pedro Martinez Calleja Earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University

HAMILTON, NY (12/20/2022)– Pedro Martinez Calleja, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Martinez Calleja is a Peace & Conflict Studies major and a graduate of West Career Technical Academy, from Las Vegas, NV (89146).

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

