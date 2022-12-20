Clark County Hosts a Free Public Art Professional Education Workshop

‘Full Scope’ Featuring Megan Berner, Salome Asega and Ngoc-Tran Vu

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., guest speakers Megan Berner, Salome Asega, and Ngoc-Tran Vu will share their experience with public art through an open discussion. Their conversation will focus on Activism through Public Art.

This event will take place online through Cisco WebEx Meeting. Please follow the link to the event.

https://www.tinyurl.com/FullScopeDec2022

Megan Berner is an artist and arts professional living and working in Reno, NV. She has worked for the City of Reno for five years as the Arts & Culture Manager. She has managed multiple sizeable public art processes from conception to installation, including community engagement efforts, artist selection processes, and working with stakeholders and artists.

Salome Asega is an artist and researcher born in Las Vegas, NV, and based in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the Director of NEW INC at New Museum and recently completed a 4-year Ford Foundation Technology Fellowship where she supported artists, researchers, and organizations in the new media arts ecosystem.

Ngoc-Tran Vu is a 1.5-generation Vietnamese-American multimedia artist and organizer whose socially engaged practice draws from her experience as a cultural connector, educator and lightworker. Tran works across borders and is based in Boston’s Dorchester community.

‘Full Scope’ is a free public art professional education workshop series and networking opportunity for those interested in participating in a public art project with the community. Those wanting more information about the workshop can visit the website at https://bit.ly/3A88Tx2 Clark County Public Arts can be found on Facebook and Instagram @CCPublicArts.