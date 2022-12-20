CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.

Chickpeas Mediterranean Café has two locations in Las Vegas . 6110 West Flamingo Road and 7668 West Lake Mead Blvd. This episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives called “Smokers, Stove and Skewer” was filmed at our West Flamingo Location between Nov. 9th and 12th of 2022. We are proud to have been selected and to represent our great city on a national platform.

For Media Information, Please contact:

Shahin Moghbel, Owner

Ph.: 702-860-7308

Shahinm2000@yahoo.com

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/diners-drive-ins-and-dives/episodes/smoker-stove-and-skewer