USDA Invests in Nevada Nonprofit to Rehabilitate Homes for Underserved People in Washoe County

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 16, 2022 – USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced today that UDSA is partnering with a Nevada nonprofit to support access to affordable housing in Washoe County.

“Our investment today illustrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to folks throughout rural Nevada and the places they live,” Ingvoldstad said. “Ensuring rural Nevadans have safe, affordable housing is one way USDA invests in prosperity at the individual level. We look forward to our partnership with Rebuilding Together and serving rural Nevada alongside them.”

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is receiving a $50,000 Housing Preservation Grant to make repairs and improve the livability of ten low- and very low-income households in Cold Springs. Rebuilding Together assists people in Nevada to repair and revitalize homes. This project will improve the quality of life by addressing the health and safety issues for the residents while preserving the affordable housing stock.

USDA Rural Development’s Housing Preservation Grant Program is designed to assist homeowners who may otherwise be ineligible for home repair assistance.

This investment is in addition to the recent expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to Nevada, which is central to President Biden’s commitment to ensure all rural people can benefit from federal resources. Led by USDA with support from more than 20 federal agencies and commissions, RPN is part of an all-of-government strategy to champion rural people and places, including Native American communities.

Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nv.

