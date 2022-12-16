THE SANCTUARY TO SPARK HOLIDAY CHEER WITH “NAUGHTY NOT NICE”

WINTER EVENT AT NORTH DISPENSARY LOCATION

Holiday Event to Feature “Naughty Not Nice” raffle, Discounts for Shoppers in Ugly Sweaters, Plus Toy Drive Benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada on Friday, Dec. 16

LAS VEGAS – Community-driven dispensary, The Sanctuary, is lighting up the holiday season with its dynamic “Naughty Not Nice” winter event, a spirited in-store celebration, including a toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada, “Naughty Not Nice” raffle, and discounts for those wearing an ugly sweater from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Shoppers who donate a brand new toy (minimum $10 value) to the drive will receive a special cannabis gift from The Sanctuary ($12 value). Attendees will also be encouraged to wear their best ugly sweaters in exchange for a 15% in-store discount (during the event only). Plus, shoppers who spend over $75 will be entered into the “Naughty Not Nice” raffle for a chance to win a variety of top-notch products from top cannabis brands.

This event is the perfect opportunity to give back to our local community and stock up on some extra special Christmas “trees” to help destress during one of the year’s most stressful seasons. The dispensary’s North Las Vegas location is located at 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N. and is conveniently open 24/7.

About The Sanctuary

The Sanctuary is a boutique-style high-quality medical and recreational cannabis dispensary with two convenient north and downtown Las Vegas locations. Co-founded by award-winning emergency and family medicine doctor of over 29 years, Pejman Bady DO, The Sanctuary provides an alternative approach to healing and offers a wide variety of high-quality, affordable medicinal and recreational cannabis products – vapes, flower, CBD, tinctures, and more. The popular dispensary places a huge emphasis on educating its patients about medical marijuana and its benefits and, in turn, provides ongoing monthly webinars hosted by Dr. Bady, diving into a new medicinal cannabis topic each month. Sanctuary’s downtown location is located at 1324 3rd St. Las Vegas, Nev. 89104, and is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The North Las Vegas location is located at 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N. North Las Vegas, Nev 89030, and is conveniently open 24/7.

For more information, please visit Sanctuary’s website at thesanctuarynv.com, where you can place pickup, delivery, or curbside orders. Also, follow Sanctuary on Instagram @thesanctuarynv, Facebook, and subscribe to their Youtube channel.