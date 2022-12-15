***MEDIA ALERT***
Mandalay Bay Set to Host Professional Pickleball Team Championships, Celebrity Tennis Pros, Historical Pro Pickleball Draft
What:
The Professional Tour of Pickleball, the PPA Tour, will host the 2022 bubly Team Championships presented by MGM Rewards at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Friday to Sunday (Dec. 16-18). Top-ranked players across the country will compete in a series of doubles matches with a $175,000 payout on the line.
Tennis pros John Isner, Sam Querrey, Donald Young and Jack Sock will each play and captain one of the four pickleball teams competing. Saturday (Dec. 17) will feature a celebrity pickleball exhibition match between the four.
Major League Pickleball (MLP) has also chosen to host its professional pickleball draft from Mandalay Bay on Thursday, Dec. 15. During this separate and standalone event, celebrity team owners will draft and form teams comprised of the top ranked players. The 2022 Draft will highlight the unification between the PPA Tour and MLP since the two partnered in November.
When:
Dec. 15: MLP Professional Draft (6 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT)
Dec 17: Celebrity Exhibition Match (After 5 p.m. PT)
Dec. 16-18: PPA Tour bubly Team Championships (Doors open at 8:30 a.m.)
Where:
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Convention Center
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV
Media Availability:
PPA Tour bubly Team Championships
League official and player interviews are available upon request; including with Isner, Querrey, Young, Sock, Ben Johns (Men’s No.1), Anna Leigh Waters (Women’s No.1), Jessie Irvine, Riley Newman, and more.
MLP Draft Interviews – Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
PPA players and team owners will be available for interviews at afterparty.
Media RSVP Required; Contact Hannah Johns – h.johns@ppatour.com
Media Assets:
Tickets:
Spectators can buy tickets for the event at www.teampickleballevent.com. Tickets start at $27
Event Quick Hits:
About PPA and Professional Pickleball:
The Professional Pickleball Association is the renowned organization for the sport of pickleball, establishing special events, rankings, and ways to watch the world’s top male and female pickleball players and awarding nearly $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at first-class facilities including Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the PPA is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, the PPA is focused on elevating the game across the country and worldwide. For more information, visit ppatour.com.
Top pros hail from all over the world: Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Slovenia, Russia, Slovakia, France, Germany, Israel, and Czech Republic
