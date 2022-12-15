MEDIA ALERT*** Mandalay Bay Set to Host Professional Pickleball Team Championships, Celebrity Tennis Pros, Historical Pro Pickleball Draft  

The Professional Tour of Pickleball, the PPA Tour, will host the 2022 bubly Team Championships presented by MGM Rewards at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Friday to Sunday (Dec. 16-18). Top-ranked players across the country will compete in a series of doubles matches with a $175,000 payout on the line.

Tennis pros John Isner, Sam Querrey, Donald Young and Jack Sock will each play and captain one of the four pickleball teams competing. Saturday (Dec. 17) will feature a celebrity pickleball exhibition match between the four.

Major League Pickleball (MLP) has also chosen to host its professional pickleball draft from Mandalay Bay on Thursday, Dec. 15. During this separate and standalone event, celebrity team owners will draft and form teams comprised of the top ranked players. The 2022 Draft will highlight the unification between the PPA Tour and MLP since the two partnered in November.