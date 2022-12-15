8th Annual Documentary Film Fest to feature Virginia City, Voting, Alaska and an NBA Star’s Return to Reno

Reynolds School of Journalism students will present five short documentaries

at the annual student documentary film festival.

RENO, Nev.— The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is pleased to present its annual Documentary Film Festival on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. Undergraduate and graduate students from the Reynolds School’s Documentary Filmmaking class will present short films they produced during the fall semester.

The festival will screen five short films, all of which were produced by students through a rigorous, accelerated documentary filmmaking experience over the course of a 15-week semester. Produced by small groups of students, each of the films took students to unique locations, from historic Virginia City all the way to the northernmost reaches of Alaska.

“These are untold stories,” said Kari Barber, associate professor of electronic media in the Reynolds School and instructor for the documentary filmmaking class. “By sharing these stories, students are playing an important role in enriching our local culture,” she added.

“Luke Babbitt: Back to the Roots” tells the story of the former NBA player and Wolf Pack star’s return to Reno to coach at a local high school. Two films at the festival will take viewers to Virginia City, including “Comstock Time: New York to Virginia City,” which tells the story of a New York family who moves to the area to run the oldest hotel in Nevada. “The Queen of the Comstock” looks back on the life, legacy, and murder of a beloved Virginia City prostitute in the 1800’s. “Why We Vote” explores how local young voters navigate a fiery political landscape. “From Caribou to KRBU” takes viewers to one of the most remote Indigenous villages in Alaska to follow an effort to bring a radio station to the icy outpost.

“The community has been amazing in supporting this event in the past, I think it’s because of the unique landscape we live in, and the people from this area really appreciate their home and want to learn more about it,” Barber said.

The event will be held at the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center Wells Fargo Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please register on Eventbrite.

If you require special accommodations, please contact Reynolds School of Journalism Marketing and Communications Specialist Lila Reeves-Hampton at lreeveshampton@unr.edu.

–@unevadareno–

The University of Nevada, Reno, is a public research university that is committed to the promise of a future powered by knowledge. As a Nevada land-grant university founded in 1874, the University serves 21,000 students. The University is a comprehensive, doctoral university, classified as an R1 institution with very high research activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Additionally, it has attained the prestigious “Carnegie Engaged” classification, reflecting its student and institutional impact on civic engagement and service, fostered by extensive community and statewide collaborations. More than $800 million in advanced labs, residence halls and facilities has been invested on campus since 2009. It is home to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and Wolf Pack Athletics, maintains a statewide outreach mission and presence through programs such as the University of Nevada, Reno Extension, Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, Small Business Development Center, Nevada Seismological Laboratory, and is part of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Through a commitment to world-improving research, student success and outreach benefiting the communities and businesses of Nevada, the University has impact across the state and around the world. For more information, visit www.unr.edu.