Unemployment Insurance System Modernization Underway

Board of Examiners approves contract with system vendor

Las Vegas, NV – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) is pleased to announce that the Board of Examiners granted the green light to implement and start building DETR’s new and modernized Unemployment Insurance system. The modernization aims to make the process of filing for unemployment easier for Nevadans.

The funds for the project totaling 72 million dollars come from the federal government’s ARPA grant and have been approved for distribution by the legislature.

“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.

FAST has worked on several states’ Unemployment and Tax software systems in the last 12 years and was selected to be the vendor for the UI Modernization Project. To make sure all the teams are working together and meeting deadlines, DETR has also hired CSG, a project management consultant.

###

ABOUT DETR:

