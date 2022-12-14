JEFF ROSS, THE ROASTMASTER GENERAL, COMING TO M PAVILION AT M RESORT SPA CASINO, Tickets on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

JEFF ROSS, THE ROASTMASTER GENERAL, COMING TO M PAVILION AT M RESORT SPA CASINO MARCH 11, 2023

Tickets on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

LAS VEGAS – Plan ahead for laughs in 2023 as the raucous, hilarious antics of Jeff Ross, best known as the “Roastmaster General” for his insult comedy, comes to town! Comedian Jeff Ross will take to the M Pavilion stage bringing his social commentary to M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Jeff is making a stop in Henderson as he tours the country with his stand-up and plans to bring his own brand of speed-roasting to audiences both stateside and abroad. Tickets for Jeff Ross, starting at $40 plus applicable L.E.T. and facility fees, go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting themresort.com or ticketmaster.com .

Jeff is a comedian, writer, actor, director, and producer. His television projects include Roast Battle for Comedy Central, a series which Ross produced and starred for three seasons. Ross also starred in the 3-episode comedy special BUMPING MICS with Dave Attell for Netflix. This rapid-fire, two-man stand up series has a joke-per-minute ratio and continues to tour the country as a live show. Ross also produced and starred in six episodes of Netflix’s Historical Roasts. Nobody is safe from the insults, even if they are dead. Ross and some of his comedic friends don period-appropriate garb to roast historical figures in this comedy series.

Jeff has roasted Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, Charlie Sheen, Roseanne Barr, Joan Rivers, and former President of The United States, Donald Trump on Comedy Central Roasts. Jeff launched Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, a competition show where comics go mic-to-mic in a battle of wits. Featuring judges Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, and Seth Rogen, Roast Battle brings the art of the roast to new levels.

Jeff Ross Roasts Cops, Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals, and Jeff Ross Roasts the Border, some of the more polarizing political issues are shown in a new light. Jeff has performed at the Boston Police Department, in a maximum-security prison, and on both sides of the Mexican border.

Jeff also regularly tours with the USO to perform for troops overseas. He has traveled to Iraq with The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, and performed holiday shows for the soldiers stationed there.

Cartoons represent a new platform for Jeff, as his voice has recently been used in Penn Zero: Part Time Hero, The Emoji Movie, Future Worm, and as a series regular Hook Foot on the popular Disney show Tangled.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on March 11, 2023, and the show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Jeff Ross starting at $40, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit www.ticketmaster.com .

