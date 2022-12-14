First Building at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute to be Named for Sheriff Joseph Lombardo  

First Building at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

to be Named for Sheriff Joseph Lombardo

WHAT: The first building of the Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute, completed last year and in operation since October 2021, will be named for Sheriff Joseph Lombardo at a brief dedication ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

The newly christened Joseph Lombardo Building spans 50,000-square-feet and includes classrooms, simulator rooms, mat rooms, and close-contact training areas, including a medical training area where officers learn lifesaving techniques to stop the bleed in the field, thanks to a partnership with Touro University Nevada.

Considered the most advanced highly technical, reality-based tactical training center of its kind in the country, the campus was envisioned years ago by LVMPD but its catalyst for support occurred with the 1 October mass shooting, which gave new urgency to the project. Currently in use by multi-jurisdictions in Southern Nevada to provide critical training to local law enforcement on how best to respond to mass casualty events, accidents, criminal incidences and more with an emphasis on de-escalation tactics, it is envisioned the campus will eventually offer training to first responders and law enforcement from around the country.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 14 @ 9 a.m.

WHERE: Reality Based Training Center on the Campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute, 7370 E. Carey Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89156

WHO: Tom Kovach, LVMPD Foundation

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo