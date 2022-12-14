1 October Memorial Committee to Meet Wednesday

Public Invited to Join Email List to Get Updates, Offer Feedback

Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Clark County Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The meeting can be viewed live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and online at www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live or the committee’s Facebook page @1OctoberMemorial. The meeting agenda is posted on the 1 October Memorial pages of the County’s website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial and includes information to participate remotely using WebEx.

The Committee will review evaluator scores of Request for Qualifications (RFQ) submissions from professional design teams and will identify up to five finalists to develop formal proposals for a memorial in the next phase of the process. The committee received 22 RFQ submissions from the Call for Qualifications/Professional RFQ teams that took place from Aug. 1 to Oct.31. A seven-member jury comprised of stakeholders representing family members of victims, survivors, first responders and three design industry experts was chosen to evaluate the RFQs. The selected teams of finalists will be introduced to the community at the Committee’s next meeting, which will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25 in the Commission Chambers.

“We are grateful to all the respondents who took the time and effort to submit an RFQ as part of our Call for Qualifications,” said Committee Chairman Tennille Pereira, who also serves as director of the County’s Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “This is an exciting new phase of our development process, and we look forward to seeing the concepts for the memorial that the teams create and unveil next spring for consideration.”

In July 2022, the committee and County leaders kicked off an 18-month process that will result in a formal recommendation for a project to the County Commission in the summer of 2023. The first phase included calls for creative expressions from the public and individual artists and RFQs from professional teams. Teams selected to develop memorial concepts are expected to review all creative expressions submissions and offer community engagement opportunities as they work on their designs. Their proposals, which will include models, budgets and a narrative of the concepts, will be unveiled in June 2023. The

1 October Memorial Committee will solicit feedback from the public before making its recommendation to the County Commission for a project.

In addition to Pereira, members of the 1 October Memorial Committee include Karessa Royce, a 1 October survivor, serving as Vice Chairman; Mynda Smith, the sister of 1 October Victim Neysa Tonks; Kelly McMahill, a deputy chief for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; architect Dr. Robert Fielden, who established the UNLV School of Architecture; Rebecca Holden, public art project manager for the City of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs; and Harold Bradford, a local artist. Staff from Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department and other departments support the group’s activities.

