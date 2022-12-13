DAV, RecruitMilitary® to host Virtual All Veteran Job Fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair December 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 40 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

DAV’s National Employment Director Rob Lougee, a disabled Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Rob Lougee at 859-442-2055.

To register for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

###

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About RecruitMilitary:

RecruitMilitary (RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1 million military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.