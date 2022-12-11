GETTING ENGAGED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?

MIRACLE FLIGHTS’ NEW “I LOVE YOU” LIGHTED SIGN

AT DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® IS THE PERFECT PROPOSAL SPOT!

“LIGHTS FOR FLIGHTS POWERED BY SOL-UP” FEATURES SEVEN GIANT,

IG-WORTHY LIGHT DISPLAYS

Photo of newest sign, the ideal backdrop for a romantic holiday proposal:

https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s05f0d523c5e047588afff7fb738357e6

Las Vegas, Nev (Dec. 9, 2022) — Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit based in Las Vegas that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need assistance reaching medical care not available in their home communities, announces the addition of a seventh sign to its “Lights for Flights Powered by Sol-Up” holiday light initiative at Downtown Summerlin®.

The newest sign – I LOVE YOU, fittingly sponsored by D&R House of Diamonds at Downtown Summerlin, joins six other holiday signs installed at Downtown Summerlin in November – LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR and MIRACLE. Each word embodies the mission of Miracle Flights and gives holiday shoppers the perfect IG photo backdrop and creates awareness for the Las Vegas-based nonprofit that helps families all over the country.

The lighted signs, placed at high-traffic locations throughout Downtown Summerlin, are illuminated from dusk to dawn through January 1.

Sponsored by Sol-Up and presented by Multipure, the signs generate awareness and help raise funds for Miracle Flights by providing visitors with a QR code that takes them to a landing page to encourage donations to the nonprofit. Visitors to Downtown Summerlin will also be encouraged to post and share their photos with the giant lighted holiday words using the hashtag #LightsForFlights.

“Lights for Flights is a beautiful symbol of the holiday season and a great way to bring the community together and educate them about our organization while raising funds for families and children who are facing difficult health challenges,” said Mark E. Brown, CEO, Miracle Flights. “Our newest sign – I LOVE YOU – is the ideal backdrop for the ultimate holiday proposal, so if you’re thinking about popping the question, we encourage you to do it in front of this romantic sign that says it best!”

About Miracle Flights:

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialty medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided more than 150,000 flights and typically books more than 600 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sol-Up:

Sol-Up was pioneered in 2009 by Frank Rieger, a German engineer who came to America with years of solar experience and a vision for the Las Vegas Valley. Since 2009, Sol-Up has revolutionized the Vegas solar market with superior products and a seamless five-star solar installation experience. Sol-Up is committed to unlocking the power of the sun by employing state-of-the-art solar engineering paired with industry leading products like Meyer Burger, Tesla, and Solar Edge. Sol-Up is Nevada’s largest independently owned solar company and two-time winner of the International Solar Olympics. Sol-Up’s mission is to provide an alternative to fossil fuels, reduce dependance on the energy grid and live a life powered by the sun. Community involvement is paramount to Sol-Up and its involvement with foundations like Miracle Flights is an important element of our journey. For more information, visit www.solup.com or call (702) 586-9800.