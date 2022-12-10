University of Nevada, Reno to celebrate August and December 2022 graduates with Commencement ceremonies

Two in-person ceremonies will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, in Lawlor Events Center

RENO, Nev. ­— The University of Nevada, Reno will hold Winter Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Lawlor Events Center to celebrate August and December 2022 graduates.

The University’s two in-person Commencement ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will confer 1,987 degrees and certificates, including 1,326 bachelor’s degrees and 661 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).

Two ceremonies: The University will offer two separate ceremonies to better accommodate graduates and their families. Tickets are not required for guests to attend. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Processional times are as follows: 9 a.m. ceremony: The morning ceremony will include graduates from the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources; College of Engineering; School of Medicine; Orvis School of Nursing; School of Public Health; College of Science; and School of Social Work. 2 p.m. ceremony: The afternoon ceremony will include graduates from the College of Business; College of Education & Human Development; Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism; and College of Liberal Arts.

For those not able to attend the ceremony, a livestream of the event will be available once the ceremony begins at unr.edu/live. Commencement facts: Most popular majors (149 different majors will be represented): Graduate: Social Work and Business Administration Undergraduate: Community Health Sciences, Psychology and Nursing This year’s oldest graduate is 73 years old, and the youngest graduate is 17 years old The average age of graduates is 27 years old



