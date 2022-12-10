QVegas LGBTQ+ Guide: Immersive Nutcracker

Happy Holidays from Q!

QVegas, powered by QLife, is your weekly newsletter featuring the best of Gay Las Vegas! Whether you’re a local or tourist, we always feature our favorite spots along with all the new and exciting things our city has to offer. If you had a chance to attend the QVegas appreciation night at the Original Immersive Van Gogh Experience, then get ready to experience immersive The Immersive Nutcracker as it takes over that same space at The Shops at Crystals.

You can check out pictures from World AIDS Day festivities by different organizations as well as Golden Rainbow’s Ribbon of Life show, which raised over $1 million dollars toward their capital campaign.

Holidays can be hard for many LGBTQ+ people. Chosen family is how we can lift each other up to stay connected and loved during this time of year. Many of our advertisers have holiday-themed shows that are sure to get you in the spirit.