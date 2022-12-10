QVegas LGBTQ+ Guide: Immersive Nutcracker

QVegas has been amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ+ Community since 1978. We are proud to serve the community by highlighting people, organizations, and events that exemplify excellence. 

Happy Holidays from Q!

QVegas, powered by QLife, is your weekly newsletter featuring the best of Gay Las Vegas! Whether you’re a local or tourist, we always feature our favorite spots along with all the new and exciting things our city has to offer. If you had a chance to attend the QVegas appreciation night at the Original Immersive Van Gogh Experience, then get ready to experience immersive The Immersive Nutcracker as it takes over that same space at The Shops at Crystals.
You can check out pictures from World AIDS Day festivities by different organizations as well as Golden Rainbow’s Ribbon of Life show, which raised over $1 million dollars toward their capital campaign.
Holidays can be hard for many LGBTQ+ people. Chosen family is how we can lift each other up to stay connected and loved during this time of year. Many of our advertisers have holiday-themed shows that are sure  to get you in the spirit.
The Respect for Marriage Act is about to become law!

The Respect for Marriage Act is on the verge of becoming law, proving just how far support for same-sex marriage has come in the past few years.

On Thursday morning, the House of Representatives passed an amended version of the bill on a 258-169 vote, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

Brittney Griner released from Russian Detention

Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Georgia’s Raphael Warnock Wins 51st Senate Seat!

Senator Raphael Warnock defeated his challenger, Herschel Walker, a former football star and Trump-backed Republican, in the Georgia runoff. The win gave Mr. Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia, a full six-year term.

We have partnered with Las Vegas Spectrum to bring you the Community Events and Resources Page.

Check out these local events and vital LGBTQ+ Resources.

Bringing our community together to experience shows, theater, music, and more! We hope to see you at these events.
