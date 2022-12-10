Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects

Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.

“Litter and illegal dumping can often work their way into the Las Vegas Wash,” said Liz Bickmore, Wetlands Park Administrator. “This unsightly debris gathers at the Wetlands Park and can move down to Lake Mead. Keeping lids on trash bins and reporting illegal dumping sites can help prevent the trash from traveling into the water supply for the valley.”

In addition to the cleanup efforts along the channel, Clark County staff has also begun maintenance work on the Nature Preserve ponds and Monson Channel, including adjusting water flow and levels. Visitors of the preserve may notice dry stream beds and lower-than-normal pond levels over the next few weeks as the systems that control water flow are tested and maintained.

“Clark County’s Wetlands Park is a managed wetlands,” said Ben Jurand, Wetlands Park Environmental Specialist. “Because of this, we must maintain the infrastructure that allows us to control water flow through the Nature Preserve. This time of year is optimal as we are out of the migratory bird season, and the vegetation is entering a state of dormancy.”

Clark County spends millions of dollars cleaning up streets, parks and flood control channels each year. Debris left in public areas can plug inlets and drains in curbs and sidewalks and be blown into the Las Vegas Wash whenever the weather is rainy or windy, adding to cleanup costs. To report illegal dumping anywhere in Clark County, call the Southern Nevada Health District’s Environmental Health Division at (702) 759-0600 or after-hours at (702) 759-1000. Residents living in unincorporated County areas can report illegal dumping to the Public Response Office at (702) 455-4191 or online through FixIt Clark County: https://tinyurl.com/4s4p9pu6.

As one of the largest urban wetlands in the Southwest, the Clark County Wetlands Park is mostly undeveloped and shaped by urban water runoff and reclaimed water that flows through the Las Vegas Wash and into Lake Mead. More than 300 species of birds and 70 species of mammals and reptiles have been spotted in the park, including beavers, coyotes, bobcats, and snakes. The Nature Center is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and hosts a variety of programming activities. Park outdoor hours are dawn to dusk, seven days a week. To find out more visit Wetlands Park pages of Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov. You also can follow Clark County Wetlands Park on social media at CCWetlandsPark.