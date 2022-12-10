‘Animals at the Amp’ Saturday, Dec. 10

Celebrate our furry friends at “Animals at the Amp” Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

The community is invited to bring their leashed pets to the free event and enjoy live entertainment and exhibitions, a petting zoo, free vaccines and microchipping, on-site pet adoptions, pet grooming, a free cat and dog food pantry, and a live DJ.

“Everyone is invited to enjoy this fun, free event and visit with our pet vendors and animal rescue organizations,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Ultimately, we want to encourage everyone to enjoy all that our furry friends have to offer and, of course, promote responsible pet ownership.”

The event takes place at the Clark County Government Center’s outdoor amphitheater at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.