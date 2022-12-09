Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada Partners with Resorts World Las Vegas To Reveal “Time Of Her Life” Wish to 10-Year-Old with Rare Respiratory, Rheumatology 8  

Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada Partners with Resorts World Las Vegas To Reveal

WHAT: Diagnosed at four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders affecting her breathing, mobility and organs, followed then by brain surgery in 2021, ten-year-old Harli has been homebound most of her life, missing out on new experiences that other kids her age might take for granted. Wishing initially for nothing more than to put on a fancy dress and go to the movies, Resorts World Las Vegas and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada have gone far beyond in granting Harli’s wish and will grant Harli and her family a five-day Las Vegas staycation.

Harli’s “Time of Her Life” experience will include a visit to Enchant, pizza-making at Mulberry Street, a makeover at Miss Behave, a family dinner at Kusa Nori, and an evening at the David Blaine Show, plus the Rooftop Igloo Experience and of course, a movie night at Crockfords Pool. Harli will also experience a visit to Horses4Heroes.

Harli’s wish marks 2,500 wishes that Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has granted for children in our local community.

About Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada

Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because every step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since our chapter’s founding in 1996, more than 2,300 wishes have been granted for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and 58 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 340,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, visit wish.org/snv.