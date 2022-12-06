Henderson City Council to Recognize Actions at Allegiant Stadium

Henderson City Council to Recognize Community Ambulance Paramedics and Henderson Police Department Officers during Henderson City Council meeting for Life-Saving Actions at Allegiant Stadium

Community Ambulance Hometown Hero Award awarded to officers and providers for exceptional courage, professionalism, and service

What: Henderson City Council will recognize three Henderson Police officers and nine Community Ambulance paramedics during a Henderson City Council Meeting for quickly acting to save the life of a man who suffered a cardiac event at a Las Vegas Raiders game on August 26th.

When: Tuesday, December 6th, at 4:00 pm

Where:

240 S. Water Street

Please be sure to allow enough time for parking and a security screening

Who: The following Community Ambulance employees and Henderson Police Department officers will be honored for their involvement in the Allegiant Stadium code save and awarded the Community Ambulance Hero Award.

Henderson Police Officers Officer Brittany Huff, Officer Nicolas Gatto, Sergeant Marcos Aguirre

Community Ambulance providers AEMT Andy Munn, AEMT Chad Tomlinson, Paramedic Dave Monson, Paramedic Kyle Badley, EMT Nick Ramsland

Community Ambulance transport team EMT Andre Holloway, AEMT Antonio De La Paz, Paramedic Chad Lusche, Paramedic Starre Leeper



Why: On August 26th Community Ambulance providers and Henderson Police Department officers were assigned to Allegiant Stadium to cover the final preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. Nearing the end of the fourth quarter and an anticipated large exit of fans from the stadium, officers witnessed a male collapse on an escalator that was operating in the down position. Simultaneously, Community Ambulance received a call to respond to a fall near the Al Davis Torch and began responding to the scene.

Upon witnessing the collapse, officers immediately recognized the need to intervene and carried the man to the top of the escalator where they quickly realized that the man was unresponsive and had suffered a cardiac event. They promptly began providing chest compressions. Community Ambulance personnel arrived shortly thereafter and assisted in resuscitation efforts with an automated external defibrillator (AED) which was used as an aid to shock the man’s heart back to a normal rhythm. Multiple attempts and continued CPR were performed until transport by Community Ambulance arrived to assist. The male received a total of 11 shocks prior to arriving at the hospital and while en route to the Emergency Room, a blood pressure was obtained, and the patient regained pulses. The patient began to breathe on his own but remained unresponsive as care was transferred to the Emergency Room. The patient eventually regained consciousness and after several days, was discharged from the hospital.

Early intervention, the use of effective CPR, exceptional courage, professionalism and service is why these men and women receive the Community Ambulance Hero Award.

CPR saves lives. Many of us assume that they will never be faced with the challenge of performing life saving CPR to a stranger, friend or loved one. They may be reluctant to intervene in emergencies worrying about harming the victim, or doubt their ability. However, the reality is that 350,000 out of hospital sudden cardiac arrests happen in the U.S. every year and tragically 90% of those victims die before they reach the hospital. If these same victims had received high-quality CPR soon after collapsing, their chance of survival would have doubled.