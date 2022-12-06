Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.58 million for 5,772 Industrial Flex Building in Las Vegas(Sold)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – December 5, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has advised the sale of a concrete tilt-up industrial/flex commercial building in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located at 5040 West Post Road, the 5,772-square-foot building sold for $1.85 million to a private buyer. The sale price was at asking with an extremely short due diligence and closing period. Built in 2007, the property consists of two suites, both consisting of warehouse space with a roll-up door and dedicated office space. The buyer is an owner-user and intends to occupy the property once the tenant vacates. Cushman & Wakefield’s Marlene Fujita Winkel, Emily Brun, and Alex Casingal represented the seller, Brian T. Seager of Brilor Investments, LLC. “Through a competitive marketing campaign, our sales team successfully identified a qualified buyer within days of bringing it to market. We placed it under contract that same week – only 16 days separated the listing’s launch date and the close of escrow!” said Executive Director, Marlene Fujita Winkel. “The scarce inventory of this product type as well as the property’s size, location, and accessibility made this a very attractive offering.” Located in Las Vegas’ Southwest industrial submarket, the property is part of the Saddleback Post Business Park. The Property provides convenient access to Interstate 15 and the Clark County 215 Beltway and is within two miles of the Las Vegas Strip. LICK HERE for photo About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.