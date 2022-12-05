Public Invited to Christmas Tree Lighting Event Today!

Public Invited to Christmas Tree Lighting Monday

Local residents are invited to join Clark County when it flips on the lights to a giant Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Santa and dignitaries will flip the switch at the outdoor amphitheater to light the tree at 5 p.m. Afterward, attendees can enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate while supplies last and go inside the Government Center rotunda to enjoy holiday music and pose with Santa for pictures. The event is expected to conclude by 7 p.m.

Those unable to attend may view the tree-lighting ceremony live at www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV, www.Twitter.com/ClarkCountyNV and www.Instagram.com/ClarkCountyNV.

The tree is a 36-foot Majestic Mountain Pine atop a three-foot base, giving it a total height of 39 feet, adorned with LED multi-colored lights.

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation’s 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019). Included are the nation’s 8th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state’s largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.