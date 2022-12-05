County Adds All-Way Stop at Theme and Desert In (Traffic Alert)n Road

County Adds All-Way Stop at Theme and

Desert Inn Road

A new all-way stop was installed at Theme Road and Desert Inn Road on Sunrise Mountain to help improve access for residents living in nearby neighborhoods.

Residents living in a development off Theme Road faced heavy traffic trying to travel on Desert Inn Road. The change in traffic patterns occurred in September when Clark County’s Department of Public Works finished improvements to extend Desert Inn Road to Hollywood Boulevard and add a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash. A traffic study conducted in November showed the increased traffic flow along Desert Inn Road, combined with other construction work being done in the area, warranted the addition of the all-way stop at Theme Road.

“I want to thank our Department of Public Works for its quick work in addressing this issue,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “With improvements along Desert Inn Road, more motorists in this area are using it as an arterial and the increased traffic flow made it difficult for residents living off Theme Road to come and go from their neighborhood. The stop signs have made the situation much easier for residents to access Desert Inn Road in a more timely and safe manner.”

Residents can report concerns about traffic and other issues through an online tool called “FixIt Clark County” available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/FixIt or through an app that may be downloaded from the website or from the Google Play and Apple app stores.