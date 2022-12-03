Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show returns to the Springs Preserve weekends Dec. 3 through Feb. 12

LAS VEGAS (Dec. 1) – Fetch the family and catch a non-stop, action-packed showcase of canine tricks and talents as the Springs Preserve presents Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show, weekends beginning Dec. 3 through Feb. 12.

Two-time Ashley Whippet Invitational world champion Lou Mack and his performing pups bring the thrill of this high-energy, family-friendly live show to the Springs Preserve amphitheater each Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (dark Dec. 25).

Filled with exciting head-to-head competition including speed agility, weave pole racing, Frisbee tricks, dock diving and novelty stunts, Jump! is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Admission to Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show is included with general admission to the Springs Preserve. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit springspreserve.org and be sure to follow the Springs Preserve on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.