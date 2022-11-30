SILVER STATE EQUALITY CELEBRATES SENATE PASSAGE OF RESPECT FOR MARRIAGE ACT

LAS VEGAS — Silver State Equality, Nevada’s statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, commended today’s bipartisan Senate vote passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The bipartisan vote included all 50 Democrats and 11 Republicans. The legislation repeals the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act and enshrines into law the right to marry whomever you choose and says that no government may deny respect for those marriages based on the couples’ sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.

André Wade, state director of Silver State Equality, made the following statement celebrating the bill’s passage:

“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a stark reminder that we are only one Supreme Court decision away from losing too many of our hard-won rights. In his concurring opinion, Justice Thomas made the outrageous suggestion that marriage equality should be next to be challenged. It is clear that there’s an urgent need to ensure the days of using marriage equality as a political pawn are over. 568,000 same-sex married couples across America rely upon the decisions in Windsor v. United States and Obergefell v. Hodges, and they deserve to know that the federal government has no intention of going back to the dark days of DOMA.

“The Respect for Marriage Act is an essential piece of legislation that affirms that every marriage and every family is valid and deserving of respect. Today’s strong bipartisan vote of 61-36 is an incredible victory that cannot be taken lightly.

“While this vote and victory are history-making, we must continue to address the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Silver State Equality will continue fighting to protect transgender youth, advocate for lifesaving gender-affirming care, and will not tolerate anti-LGBTQ+ attacks.

“We call on the House to swiftly concur in this legislation and urge President Biden to sign the Respect for Marriage Act without delay. And we will continue to fight for full, lived equality for all LGBTQ+ people until the work is done.”

In July, the bill passed the U.S. House with massive bipartisan support in a vote of 267-157. The legislation now requires concurrence in the House on Senate amendments before heading to the desk of President Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation.

###

About Silver State Equality:

As Nevada’s statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Silver State Equality brings the voices of LGBTQ people and allies to institutions of power in Nevada and throughout the U.S. Silver State Equality strives to create a world that is healthy, just and fully equal for all LGBTQ+ people. Silver State Equality is a Nevada-based program affiliated with and supported by Equality California and Equality California Institute, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. Information at SilverStateEquality.org.