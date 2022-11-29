West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony

Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The

Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction

LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the topping out ceremony for the West Henderson Hospital project on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This commemorative ceremony celebrated the project’s progress by placing the final steel beam on the building. This event marks a milestone in construction; a moment for those involved to recognize the outstanding progress that has been made and the approaching completion of the project. West Henderson Hospital will be The Valley Health System’s seventh acute hospital in Southern Nevada. The 150-bed facility is under construction on the southwest corner of Raiders Parkway and St. Rose Parkway, near the Las Vegas Raiders’ headquarters. It is SR Construction’s third Henderson-based hospital project.

“SR Construction is proud to have been a part of this monumental project with our highly valued clients, Valley Health system and the West Henderson Hospital team” said Joe Garcia, Project Executive of SR Construction. “This ceremony marks a major milestone in the construction of this new hospital, a moment for us to recognize considerable effort and progress that has been made, As Chris and Karla have acknowledged we have come a very long way since the March 23 commencement.”

The 40-acre medical campus will initially feature a 37-bay emergency department, surgical suites including heart and hybrid suites endoscopy suites, cardiac catheterization labs, an electrophysiology lab to treat heart rhythm disorders, an interventional radiology/special procedures lab to treat neurological diagnoses, and inpatient nursing care units. These areas will be supported by ancillary services including imaging, therapy, laboratory and pharmacy, and support services such as engineering, food and nutrition services and environmental services. A medical office complex and parking garage are also configured onto the campus.

“The topping out takes us one step closer to meeting the healthcare needs of area residents,” said Karla Perez, Regional Vice President, Acute Care Division, Universal Health Services, which is the parent company of The Valley Health System. “As the West Henderson community and surrounding area continues to develop, we will be here to support their medical needs.”

“The topping out of West Henderson Hospital is a key milestone in our progress, and it’s thanks to the dedication, work ethic and passion by SR Construction and design and construction partners,” said Chris Loftus, CEO of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. “They have worked tirelessly to keep this project on track despite weather, supply chain and procurement issues. We are looking forward to watching the continual progress of the newest acute care hospital in southern Nevada.”

West Henderson Hospital’s anticipated opening date is late 2024.

ABOUT SR Construction

SR Construction, Inc. (SR) was founded in 1991 as a full-service design-build general contractor with in-house design, preconstruction, and construction services. The company is based in Las Vegas with an office in Reno, Nev., servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and industrial. SR Construction provides

creative and adaptive planning, design, and construction solutions that respond to clients’ company culture, business, and community. The core principles of Lean construction are incorporated on all projects, the two primary tenets being respect for people and the elimination of waste. These foundational values create a harmonious and productive atmosphere where safety, productivity, teamwork, and flow are paramount. Notable projects include Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital New Patient Tower, Henderson Hospital New Patient Tower, and the Western Region Central Business Office. For more information, visit srbuilt-usa.com. Las Vegas: 3579 Red Rock Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89103. Reno: 10385 Double R Blvd., Suite 100. Reno, NV, 89521.

About The Valley Health System

The Valley Health System is comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, outpatient services and physician practices, caring for patients throughout Southern Nevada and surrounding communities. The Valley Health System offers a wide range of healthcare services including emergency care, surgical services, advanced cardiovascular and advanced neurological care, women’s health, maternity and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, and specialty programs in stroke, chest pain, orthopedics, pediatrics, weight loss surgery, acute rehabilitation, psychiatric services, wound care, and outpatient therapy.