Applications Being Accepted for Air Pollution Control Board

Applications are being accepted now to fill one position on Clark County’s Air Pollution Control (APC) Hearing Board: a professional engineer licensed in Nevada. This position is for a three-year term.

The APC Hearing Board is a seven-member board appointed by the Clark County Commission. It is responsible for hearing enforcement and permit appeals, assessing civil penalties, and other Department of Environment and Sustainability, Division of Air Quality (DAQ) matters that come before the board for resolution.

Applicants must be a resident of Nevada and shall not be an employee of the State of Nevada or any other political subdivision of the state. This is a voluntary appointment with no compensation. The APC Hearing Board generally meets four to six times per year. Applications will only be accepted on the form provided, which may be obtained at the County’s website at this link or by calling 702-455-0354. Applications may be submitted electronically to aqenforcement@clarkcountynv.gov or by mailing the application to: Department of Environment and Sustainability, Division of Air Quality, Attn: Sherrie Rogge, 4701 W. Russell Rd., Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118. All submitted applications become public record and available for public review. A recommendation for selection will be presented to the Clark County Commission at a future meeting. This is an open and continuous recruitment and scheduling dates will vary depending on when an application is received and reviewed.

###

About the Department of Environment and Sustainability

The Department of Environment and Sustainability is the air pollution control agency, regional Endangered Species Act compliance program, and sustainability office for all of Clark County, Nevada. Established as the Department of Air Quality by the Clark County Commission in 2001, it was renamed in 2020 and is comprised of three divisions: Air Quality, Desert Conservation Program and Office of Sustainability. Through these three divisions, DES is ensuring the air we share meets healthful, regulatory standards, administering the County’s Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan and addressing climate change through the All-In Clark County initiative.

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation’s 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019). Included are the nation’s 7th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state’s largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.