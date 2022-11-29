YULE LOVE OUR K-9s ALL YEAR LONG

2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale

Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs

PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8

Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and canines of Metro by purchasing a 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation.

The K-9 Calendar is available for sale at $15.00 each online at Store | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation (lvmpdfoundation.org) and at the LVMPD Store at Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S., Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89109 on the first level across from Starbucks, during regular mall hours.

For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with the beloved four-legged heroes of Metro who demonstrated top qualities required for their job: strength, courage, and intelligence.

The inspiration for the outdoor theme of the 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is a photograph, featured on the back cover of the calendar, in the 1980s of the LVMPD K-9 Unit in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. For the 2023 calendar, K-9 officers and handlers were photographed by photographer Mark McEwen, a former police officer, in iconic outdoor landmarks throughout the valley, including the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, Spring Mountain Ranch, Floyd Lamb Park, and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at Symphony Park.

Proceeds from the 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar benefit the LVMPD Foundation to help support hundreds of programs and initiatives that help keep Southern Nevada safer, including funding lifelong veterinary care for active and retired service dogs.

“In 2023, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will celebrate its 50th Anniversary and has one of the oldest, continuously operating K-9 units in the United States,” said Tom Kovach, Executive Director of the LVMPD Foundation. “Our four-legged heroes go above and beyond in their service to make our community a safer place. The Foundation is proud to provide the care they deserve, and we are pleased to showcase them in this popular calendar.”

About the LVMPD Foundation:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises funds to support and supplement Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department programs and initiatives. The LVMPD Foundation was established in 1999 and is dedicated to supporting LVMPD area commands, special units, equipment, training, and hundreds of community engagement programs and initiatives that build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officers are here to Protect and Serve our community, and together with law enforcement, we can help make our neighborhoods safer for all. Please join us in our important work by contributing at www.lvmpdfoundation.org.