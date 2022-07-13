The Silent Minority: Nevada GOP US Senate and Nevada Governor Primary Candidates
By Steve Sanson
President of Veterans In Politics International, Inc.
I am truly amazed by the two candidates who won their primary election
for United States Senate and Nevada State Governor.
The Republican State Party Recommendation Committee for pre-primary
endorsements choose Adam Laxalt for Senate and Joe Lombardo for
Governor, leaving the other candidates off the list of
recommendations.
Let’s take a look at the U.S. Senate race. The Republican State Party
Delegates overwhelmingly supported Sam Brown and rejected Adam Laxalt.
Let’s take a look at the Nevada Governor’s race: the Republican State
Party Delegates overwhelmingly supported Joey Gilbert and rejected Joe
Lombardo.
So what happened?
The establishment pushed the Laxalt and Lombardo agenda and former
U.S. President Trump endorsed both candidates.
Overwhelmingly, the Republican Party “Doers” did not want either
candidate, and both candidates get criticized at events.
The Republicans that are unconscious of what is going on (the silent
minority) voted to put these two candidates in office.
I am so confused as to why this has happened. Both the State and
County Republican Party preach to the missives and say that the
Democrats are destroying our way of life and we should cast out all
the RINO (Republicans in Name Only) party members and then they turn
around and do a complete 180. So much for the pep talk!
In my opinion
Adam Laxalt
Adam Paul Laxalt was Nevada’s 33rd Attorney General; what had he done
when he was sitting in that seat? Laxalt ran against Steve Sisolak for
Governor and we all know how that went. Now Laxalt is running for a
more powerful seat and a more powerful competitor against Catherine
Cortez Masto who is loved by her party. Masto received over 90 percent
in her primary in a five-way contest if you include “none of these
candidates.” Plus the “ME TOO” movement is in strong effect.
Why would the Republican Party want to push Laxalt, who is an
opportunist, against a more powerful candidate? Many would say that
Laxalt ran off of his grandfather’s name, who was a former U.S.
Senator.
Joe Lombardo
Joseph Michael Lombardo is currently the 17th Clark County Sheriff.
Now, Lombardo needs to give Clark County residents and Veterans In
Politics praise for indirectly getting him the position of Sheriff.
Let’s go down Memory Lane!
During the Stanley Gibson shooting saga, Veterans In Politics pushed
the issue of how the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)
shot and killed an unarmed Army Veteran who was suffering from Gulf
War Syndrome and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
We went to Carson City and persuaded the Legislatures to destroy the
More Cops Bill. The Legislatures sent this bill back to the Clark
County Board of County Commissioners for a resolution. This bill would
be used to raise property taxes to increase more police; at least,
which was the argument to get the bill passed. Veterans In Politics
and many Clark County Residents were against this idea. We ended up
destroying the More Cops Bill with the help of Steve Sisolak, then
Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
Then Sheriff Doug Gillespie, who was so infuriated with the outcome
decided that he would decline from running for a third term after he
had already publicly stated he would. This is how Joe Lombardo came
into play.
Fast Forward
Since Lombardo’s tenure in office many questions are unanswered such
as: Where is the 1 October Mass Shooting money? Why didn’t CSI (Crime
Scene Investigation), a branch of the LVMPD, do ballistic testing on
the rounds found in the bodies of the victims to the weapons found in
the shooters Mandalay Bay hotel room? Why is crime at a record high of
49 percent? Why does Lombardo insist on pre-question screening? Why
doesn’t Lombardo show up to events? and, Why is Lombardo so arrogant?
But the best question ever is why Lombardo donated thousands of
dollars to Steve Sisolak in his last campaign to help him become
Nevada’s Governor against Adam Laxalt??
My predictions
Many Republican Doers cannot consciously vote for U.S. Senate nor
Nevada Governor in this General Election, therefore the power of these
two seats remains in Democrat control.
I truly believe this is what the establishment predicted and want!
