The Silent Minority: Nevada GOP US Senate and Nevada Governor Primary Candidates

By Steve Sanson

President of Veterans In Politics International, Inc.

I am truly amazed by the two candidates who won their primary election

for United States Senate and Nevada State Governor.

The Republican State Party Recommendation Committee for pre-primary

endorsements choose Adam Laxalt for Senate and Joe Lombardo for

Governor, leaving the other candidates off the list of

recommendations.

Let’s take a look at the U.S. Senate race. The Republican State Party

Delegates overwhelmingly supported Sam Brown and rejected Adam Laxalt.

Let’s take a look at the Nevada Governor’s race: the Republican State

Party Delegates overwhelmingly supported Joey Gilbert and rejected Joe

Lombardo.

So what happened?

The establishment pushed the Laxalt and Lombardo agenda and former

U.S. President Trump endorsed both candidates.

Overwhelmingly, the Republican Party “Doers” did not want either

candidate, and both candidates get criticized at events.

The Republicans that are unconscious of what is going on (the silent

minority) voted to put these two candidates in office.

I am so confused as to why this has happened. Both the State and

County Republican Party preach to the missives and say that the

Democrats are destroying our way of life and we should cast out all

the RINO (Republicans in Name Only) party members and then they turn

around and do a complete 180. So much for the pep talk!

In my opinion

Adam Laxalt

Adam Paul Laxalt was Nevada’s 33rd Attorney General; what had he done

when he was sitting in that seat? Laxalt ran against Steve Sisolak for

Governor and we all know how that went. Now Laxalt is running for a

more powerful seat and a more powerful competitor against Catherine

Cortez Masto who is loved by her party. Masto received over 90 percent

in her primary in a five-way contest if you include “none of these

candidates.” Plus the “ME TOO” movement is in strong effect.

Why would the Republican Party want to push Laxalt, who is an

opportunist, against a more powerful candidate? Many would say that

Laxalt ran off of his grandfather’s name, who was a former U.S.

Senator.

Joe Lombardo

Joseph Michael Lombardo is currently the 17th Clark County Sheriff.

Now, Lombardo needs to give Clark County residents and Veterans In

Politics praise for indirectly getting him the position of Sheriff.

Let’s go down Memory Lane!

During the Stanley Gibson shooting saga, Veterans In Politics pushed

the issue of how the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)

shot and killed an unarmed Army Veteran who was suffering from Gulf

War Syndrome and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

We went to Carson City and persuaded the Legislatures to destroy the

More Cops Bill. The Legislatures sent this bill back to the Clark

County Board of County Commissioners for a resolution. This bill would

be used to raise property taxes to increase more police; at least,

which was the argument to get the bill passed. Veterans In Politics

and many Clark County Residents were against this idea. We ended up

destroying the More Cops Bill with the help of Steve Sisolak, then

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

Then Sheriff Doug Gillespie, who was so infuriated with the outcome

decided that he would decline from running for a third term after he

had already publicly stated he would. This is how Joe Lombardo came

into play.

Fast Forward

Since Lombardo’s tenure in office many questions are unanswered such

as: Where is the 1 October Mass Shooting money? Why didn’t CSI (Crime

Scene Investigation), a branch of the LVMPD, do ballistic testing on

the rounds found in the bodies of the victims to the weapons found in

the shooters Mandalay Bay hotel room? Why is crime at a record high of

49 percent? Why does Lombardo insist on pre-question screening? Why

doesn’t Lombardo show up to events? and, Why is Lombardo so arrogant?

But the best question ever is why Lombardo donated thousands of

dollars to Steve Sisolak in his last campaign to help him become

Nevada’s Governor against Adam Laxalt??

My predictions

Many Republican Doers cannot consciously vote for U.S. Senate nor

Nevada Governor in this General Election, therefore the power of these

two seats remains in Democrat control.

I truly believe this is what the establishment predicted and want!