ON THE HOLMES FRONT

Biden’s cheat sheet exposed

By Frank Holmes

If you want to know where Joe Biden’s presidency is going, the writing

is on the wall — or maybe, on the cue cards.

President Biden opened fresh questions about his mental acuity last

week, as cameras caught the 79-year-old president reviewing cue cards

that look like they were written for a first grader.

Last Thursday, the president was supposed to give detailed remarks on

the complicated-sounding “Federal State Offshore Wind Implementation

Partnership.” But as he turned over one of his cards to read the

talking points on the back, he exposed a cheat sheet on the other

side.

The “Sequence of Events” printed on the back, and supposed to be seen

by no one but the president, sounds like a Dick and Jane book:

—”YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.”

—”YOU take YOUR seat.”

—”Press enters.”

—”YOU give brief comment (2 minutes).”

—”Press departs.”

—”YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question (NOTE: Liz is

joining virtually.) “

—”YOU thank participants.”

—”YOU depart.”

A lot of Americans who saw the cheat sheet responded by saying: YOU

got to be kidding me!

“‘YOU inhale. YOU exhale. YOU inhale. YOU exhale,’” wrote

DailyWire.com founder Ben Shapiro.

“They literally have to write out every basic instruction for Joe

Biden,” wrote Outkick.com founder and radio talk show host Travis

Clay. ”Biden has dementia. It’s clear to anyone with a functional

brain.”

Even those who didn’t want to go so far as to diagnose the president’s

psychological state said the notes did not appear to be written for a

functional adult, much less the president.

“Yes, everyone uses notes sometimes. But these notes were something

else,” wrote Nick Arama at RedState.com. ”They were a list — made up

by someone else — that told him what to do, that treated him like a

five-year-old child, directing him how to act during an event—even

when to sit.”

“This isn’t about a stutter, people. These are instructions to the

incoherent,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Biden has been caught using a cheat sheet to

help jog his memory, but the instructions have gotten progressively

worse — showing staffers trust Biden to do less and less every time

he’s in public.

Last March, photographers caught Biden leafing through an enormous,

fold-out cheat sheet that had the names of reporters, next to their

pictures, with the ones he was supposed to call on circled.

When Biden visited Louisiana to survey damage from Hurricane Ida six

months later, reporters snapped a picture of Biden with another cheat

sheet.

This one had the names and faces of local officials—something that’s

not that unusual, unless you need them everywhere you go.

But letting Biden call on reporters, or talk to local officials,

proved too dangerous.

This March, Biden accidentally revealed that his staff wrote out a set

of “Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points” — super-short, one-sentence

answers for the “commander-in-chief” to deflect questions about a

major foreign policy gaffe: his statement that Russian President

Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

Now, White House staffers don’t even trust the president to read

one-sentence answers. The notes tell him how to enter a room, script

out every word of his two-minute response, and then tell him how to

leave.

Staffers may have told Biden that the president of the AFL-CIO “is

joining virtually” so he won’t get confused looking for her — the way

he appeared confused in April, when he tried two shake hands with

nobody, twice. That was about the same time a staffer dressed as the

Easter Bunny had to shoo Biden away from the media by himself.

“Can Joe Biden do anything without a cheat sheet?” asked Fox News

personality Lisa Boothe last fall.

It turns out lots of Americans are asking the same question. In March,

only 23 percent of voters said they strongly believe Biden is mentally

stable, while 34 percent strongly believe he’s mentally unfit for

office. Things have only gone downhill since then. A majority of

registered voters — 53 percent — said they question Biden’s mental

state, and 62 percent say they think Biden might be too old in a

Harvard-Harris poll taken in May.

“It’s abundantly clear he’s not operating on full cylinders. He should

be in retirement, not leading a country,” said Booth. “It’s time we

start talking about it more. Everyone sees it.”

At least, everyone who has read all the cheat sheets sees it.

* * * * *

Frank Holmes is a veteran journalist and an outspoken conservative

that talks about the news that was in his weekly article, “On The

Holmes Front.”