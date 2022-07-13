It’s time to clear up the meaning of words and the problems with the

“incorrect” use of those words

By Maramis

As a writer, I have often written stories for my children and

grandchildren, and didn’t withhold using words that they might never

have heard before if the story called for using those words. But in so

doing, I would also include a glossary to explain the meaning of those

words so it would increase their word knowledge while helping them to

understand the meaning of the story.

In today’s world, there are many new meanings for words we thought

were self-explanatory: words like mother, father, woman, man, etc. But

also in today’s world, there are words that are used with connotations

that take old words to new levels. Maybe things happened too fast for

many of us.

Perhaps we can start with the old fashioned meanings for the words I

mentioned above.

—Mother: a woman in relation to her child or children. When a woman

gives birth to a child, she automatically becomes a biological mother

whether she wants to be one or not. She can keep the child and raise

it as the child’s mother or give it up for adoption or make some other

arrangements. But she will still be the child’s biological mother.

—Woman: an adult female human being

—Father: a man in relation to his child or children.

—Man: an adult male human being.

Defining male or female:

When a human baby is born appearing to have female genitala, the

doctor who delivered the baby puts “female” on the birth certificate.

And unless something happens to make the doctor believe he/she made a

mistake, that little child stays female.

And when a human baby is born having what definitely appears to be

male genitalia, the doctor delivering the baby puts “male” on the

birth certificate. And unless something happens to make the doctor

believe he/she made a mistake, that little child stays male.

And usually, in each case where a woman gets pregnant (there are

exceptions), she got pregnant in the usual way — by a man. That man —

whether he wants to admit it or not, whether he wants to actually take

on the role of the father, or not, is the biological father.

So that pretty much brings us up to date on the usual definitions for

mother, woman, father, and man. Then along came something that already

existed, but was very little known. Something we called

transgenderism. It might sound a bit strange, but all it means is that

there has been a change in the gender of the male or female human

beings. Whether the change came about on its own, or was “suggested”

into existence by someone in the child’s life (a teacher, a counselor,

a doctor or someone else), the person (and in this case, the child)

got to feeling that he or she might be in the wrong gender and might

need to get it changed to the correct gender.

Back in the day, the most well known case of a man who changed his

gender to that of a woman because he felt it had to be was Christine

Jorgensen. He was born on May 30, 1926 and she died on May 3, 1989.

She was the first person to become widely known in the United States

for having sex reassignment surgery.

Before her sex reassignment surgery, however, he had been drafted into

the U.S. Army at the age of 19, during World War II. He first

discovered there was such a thing as sex reassignment surgery after

being discharged from the Army and realized that he might be a

candidate for such a thing, since he had never developed a true

masculine side of himself either in looks, build, or feelings. The

rest is history.

The good news for Christine was that she had a career as a successful

actress, singer, recording artist, and author. The not so good thing

for Christine was that very few people accepted her sex reassignment

surgery and she was not even allowed to get a marriage license to

marry her fiancé. So while she had her share of fame and possibly

fortune due to her unique situation, she also had her share of pain

and sorrow.

But since Christine has come and gone, so much has happened in the

world. We now have many more words to learn and understand because the

world has changed.

We may not like having to upgrade our language, or even believe in all

those new genders, but those who have been suffering with feeling that

they are trapped living in the wrong gender appreciate living in a

world were now they can change to the correct gender, or at least

consider the change.

Yes, it is true that many children seem to think that is the case with

them yet rather than allowing themselves to grow into their specific

gender as they age a little bit more they might rush into the sex

reasignment surgery and severely regret it as they age.

Sometimes the surgery can be reversed, yet never to the way things

used to be. But it should never be jumped into while the child is too

young to fully understand the consequences. In this country we allow

children to make decisions for themselves when they turn 18. They may

still be too young, but it sure beats their making the decision on

such important things when they are only 12 or 13. We have often heard

from those who made the transition and have regretted it and wished to

share their stories with the world.

Some of the other words that we may need to learn and understand are:

—Transgender: changing from one gender to another by using surgery

—Gender neutral: used for language purposes; not referring to one

gender or another

—Non-binary: when it specifically comes to gender, nonbinary is a word

that helps give voice to a diverse range of gender identities. Can

also be identified as genderqueer

—Agender: Agender is defined as not having a gender. Some agender

people describe it as having a “lack of gender,” while others describe

themselves as being gender neutral.

—Pangender: relating to a person whose gender identity is not limited

to one gender and who may feel like a member of all genders at the

same time.

Then there is the issue of pronouns, but we can always plead ignorance

(because we often are ignorant) and ask the person to please tell us

what pronoun they would prefer. We—as a people—cannot know everything,

and if we make a mistake sometime we can simply apologize for our

ignorance and ask for a lesson in how to say it right the next time.

And don’t forget: some married women are not wives, and all married

men are not husbands, but they are related to their person of choice

by the word they choose to use.

Accept them all as people, as individual persons with feelings and

needs, and remember, they are all God’s children the same as you are.

Welcome to the new world of change; yet we need to focus on the things

that never change: things like brotherhood (which includes sisterhood,

of course), friendship, love, kindness, and all the usual things we

like and want in any person we meet. And we need to give back to

others the things we want from them.

No matter who we are, the golden rule is always in vogue and always will be!

Maramis Choufani is the Managing Editor of the Las Vegas Tribune. She

writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Maramis, email

her at maramistribune@gmail.com.