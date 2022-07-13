History behind the scenes with Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

By Mace Yampolsky

First Ladies and their teams are often the vanguards of social

progress in this country, despite no budget and no pay,” writes Betty

Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) to Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) in the tenth

and final episode of Showtime’s The First Lady. The sentiment serves

as the thesis for this anthology series from creator Aaron Cooley and

director Susanne Bier.

Despite its singular title, The First Lady follows three presidential

spouses — Mrs. Obama, Mrs. Ford, and Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian

Anderson) — and multiple administrations into each hour-long episode.

The series introduces them at pivotal moments in their husbands’

political career: FDR (Kiefer Sutherland) falling ill with polio and

launching his NY gubernatorial campaign in the 1920s; Gerald Ford

(Aaron Eckhart) being nominated to replace Spiro Agnew as Vice

President in 1973; and Barack Obama (O-T Fagbenle) arriving at the

White House with his wife and young daughters in 2008.

I wasn’t alive during the Roosevelt administration. I’ve read US and

European history but I certainly didn’t see the nuances or the

backstories of events following the Roosevelts, as close to the royal

family as there could be in those days.

Eleanor Roosevelt was a force to be reckoned with. She bore Franklin

five children, but was ill equipped to stand by and let history pass

her by. She was an unofficial advisor to FDR during his

administration. She had her own radio show and used it as a bully

pulpit for human rights and other issues that she held dear.

In the series it depicts Eleanor as being gay, before it was accepted

and trendy. Was she? I don’t know. But the series certainly make the

case that she was. She had a long-time affair with a female that was a

white house correspondent — Lorena Hickok (Hick). She confronted FDR’s

infidelity and was planning to divorce him.

FDR’s Mom stepped in and decreed there would be no divorce. She

threatened to cut off both FDR and Eleanor if they divorced. They

decided to stay together and as they say, the rest is history. She

flew to Europe and acted as an ex-officio ambassador for the United

States while Europe was in the beginning stages of World War II. She

was more popular than FDR. After he passed, Harry Truman made her the

first delegate to the newly formed United Nations. Her fervor and

convictions never wavered.

This story was intertwined with two other first ladies: Betty Ford and

Michelle Obama.

Betty Ford set the style for the white house. She wanted transparency

She was a gifted hostess. The powers that be in the administration

tried to squash her. They did not succeed. One battle that she lost

was Gerald Ford pardoning Nixon. At that time, I didn’t agree. But

retrospectively, as Ford said, the Nation needed to heal

She was blindsided; she did not agree with the decision. She made

Gerry promise that they would have no secrets between them. She led

the fight for ratification of the U.S. equal rights amendment with

Female volunteers manning phone banks from the White House. Eventually

the president forced her to take her volunteers elsewhere. It would be

unseemly to have volunteers of such a divisive issue. In the White

House.

Then there were the issues of her addiction and alcoholism, which she

denied for years. It all started with a shoulder injury and the

painkillers that were prescribed. Lots of her entertaining was

punctuated by her constant drinking. She eventually went to a

facility, kicking and screaming, where she kicked the habit.

That was what inspired her to start the Betty Ford Center (BFC) for

alcoholism and addition which she founded in 1982. The BFC is a

non-profit, residential treatment center for persons with substance

dependence in Rancho Mirage, California. It offers inpatient,

outpatient, and residential day treatment for alcohol and other drug

addictions, as well as prevention and education programs for family

and children. The Betty Ford Center, which is adjacent to Eisenhower

Medical Center but is under a separate license to practice, has 100

inpatient beds available on their campus and additional lodging for 84

clients in the Residential Day Treatment program.

The Betty Ford Center merged with Hazelden Foundation on February 10,

2014, to create the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation (HBFF). This was

her crowning accomplishment. These days There are 15 HBFF drug and

alcohol rehab centers in the U.S.

The final third of the series featured Michele Obama. She was another

force to be reckoned with. Her tireless efforts was one of the driving

forces behind Obamacare. It showed her humble beginnings and how she

became involved in access to health care when her father was afflicted

with Multiple sclerosis and the pitfalls of getting him treatment at

emergency rooms. She was outraged that it took forever for him to be

seen. She was informed that the speed of being seen was dependent on

one’s insurance. She offered to pay for improved access but the was

told “that’s not how it works.”

Multiple sclerosis (MS), also known as encephalomyelitis disseminata,

is the most common demyelinating disease [8] in which the insulating

covers of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. This

damage disrupts the ability of parts of the nervous system to transmit

signals, resulting in a range of signs and symptoms, including

physical, mental, and sometimes psychiatric problems.

Michelle was no blushing flower. She was a Harvard educated lawyer

specializing in health care issues. Her background proved invaluable

in her fight for Obamacare. Her autobiography, Becoming, became a best

seller. She served as the First Lady of the United States from 2009 to

2017. She was the first African-American woman to serve in this

position. She helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White

House in history while also establishing herself as a powerful

advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.

So what does it all mean? The show illustrates the importance of the

role of the first lady, an unpaid and undefined position in the

guiding of history. This was a docudrama and poetic license was taken,

but it seemed pretty accurate to me. Behind every great man is a great

woman and behind every great woman is a great woman’s behind.

* * * * *

