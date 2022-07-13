GOP Hispanic women have come a long way

By Perly Viasmensky

Mayra Flores — the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress — she

was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Her family moved to the United States

before she gained citizenship at age 14.

A special election in Texas’s 34th congressional district was held and

the young Republican Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez.

Monica De La Cruz — a Republican, is running for election to the U.S.

House to represent Texas’s 15th Congressional District.

Cassandra (Cassy) Garcia served as a regional field representative for

the Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, serving as a liaison to the

agriculture business and economic development organization at local,

state, and federal levels of government.

Most recently, she served as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s Deputy State

Director. She is now the challenger for Texas Congress District 28.

Yesli Vega — Military wife, mother, Law Enforcement Officer, and a

Conservative Republican is running for election to the U.S. House to

represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Vega was born in Houston, Texas to Salvadoran immigrants. She has

dedicated her life to service in three different Virginia law

enforcement agencies.

Yesli Vega grew up in Virginia. She never imagined a life in elected

office, but when she saw her county and now her country in trouble,

she knew she had to step up to the plate.

Definitively, Republican Hispanic women have come a long way.

“Abortion Boat” in the Gulf of Mexico to bypass Southern bans

Apparently, we all have a loose screw. I read with interest an article

written by Michael Foust, a contributor with the Christian Headlines

that a California doctor is to launch an “Abortion Boat” in the Gulf

of Mexico to bypass Southern bans.

A California-based pro-choice organization says it will sponsor a

floating abortion clinic in the waters off the coast of southern

states in order to skirt bans on the procedure.

The organization, known as “PRROWESS,” will operate on a boat in the

Gulf of Mexico and will serve patients primarily from Mississippi,

Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and other states along the southern coast.

The boat will be located in federal waters.

Meg Autry, an OB-GYN in San Francisco, told NBC Bay area she hopes to

raise $20 million for the clinic.

“The project is being funded with philanthropy, and the patient’s care

is on a needs basis, so most individuals will pay little to nothing

for services,” Autry said.

Yea, right! little to nothing for services… I am willing to bet that

they are seeing $ signs already!

