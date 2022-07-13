Biden must be impeached, then indicted for treason

By Wayne Allyn Root

It’s all out in the open now. We have a traitor and figurative suicide

bomber in the White House.

No one is even bothering to hide it. President Joe Biden is clearly a

suicide bomber, owned by the Chinese Communist Party and the Mexican

drug cartel, and put in place to destroy America, American

exceptionalism, capitalism and most importantly, the great American

middle class.

I learned this plan at Columbia University, Class of ‘83, alongside my

classmate, future President Barack Obama (who, as far as I know, was

never actually seen in any class at Columbia — but that’s a story for

another day). The plan we learned at Columbia was called

‘Cloward-Piven.’ The goals of Cloward-Piven were about overwhelming

the system, collapsing the U.S. economy, destroying capitalism and

turning America into a socialist/communist country.

It’s happening right now — with Biden as the frontman and brain-dead

puppet, and Obama as the real president, lurking in the shadows,

pulling all the strings.

Except now Obama has updated Cloward-Piven to include open borders and

massive inflation to bankrupt the middle class.

First, open borders.

Biden is destroying America by opening its borders to millions of

migrants and, worse, criminals from all over the world. This is about

bankrupting our country and raising the national debt to levels that

overwhelm the system and collapse the economy.

Biden denies this is all about the ‘great replacement.’ But this isn’t

about replacing white voters. It’s far worse than that. All American

citizens are a threat to Biden’s agenda. This is about replacing all

American citizens: white Americans, black Americans and Hispanic

Americans. We all need to be replaced, or at the very least

overwhelmed and outvoted to usher in a socialist-communist government

and economy.

Biden’s actions since day one of his presidency have been open

treason. But in just the past few days, he has escalated to levels

never thought possible:

— Biden’s Department of Justice actually sued Arizona to block

Arizona’s law that requires voters to prove they are U.S. citizens.

— Biden is refusing to arrest, detain or deport migrants convicted of

certain crimes and ordered deported by a court of law. This is the

hallmark of a communist attack: Courts and laws no longer matter to

the Biden administration.

— Biden is making DEPORTED migrants eligible for U.S. citizenship.

Yes, I said deported. He doesn’t just want to invite every migrant

into our country; Biden wants to also bring back the worst of the

worst who’ve already been kicked out.

— Biden is reportedly transporting pregnant migrant minors from Texas

shelters to blue states, providing them free abortions.

All of this happened in just the past few days.

Now add in what I call the ‘inflation pandemic.’ This includes the

intentional destruction of the oil and energy industry, as well as

farmers and the trucking industry. All done to cause massive inflation

of gas, home heating oil, groceries and virtually every product

brought to market. This is the purposeful bankrupting and destruction

of the middle class.

Then, only hours ago, Biden signed an executive order protecting

abortion at the federal level — something the U.S. Supreme Court just

struck down. No president can overrule the Supreme Court. Biden just

knowingly committed a crime against the U.S. Constitution.

They aren’t even hiding it anymore. What does all this tell you?

A) This is a communist takeover of the United States, aided and

abetted by open borders and intentional voter fraud.

B) They don’t care who knows. What else could explain why Biden and

Democrats don’t care if the entire middle class hates their guts? This

is a sign Democrats know elections are rigged and stolen. Your vote no

longer matters.

Biden is escalating. This is treason on a grand scale never before

imagined in the history of the United States. I believe we have a

suicide bomber in the White House out to destroy our country and make

our own citizens into serfs and slaves dependent on a tyrannical

socialist/communist government.

It’s time to impeach Biden, then remove him on grounds of treason.

Then he must be indicted for his crimes against America and the

American people.

The trillion-dollar question is: When will the GOP leadership step up

and publicly denounce Joe Biden as a traitor?

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” “The Great

Patriot Protest & Boycott Book” is Wayne’s new #1 bestseller. Wayne is

a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn

Root: Raw & Unfiltered” aired daily in Las Vegas on KMZQ, 670 AM from

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Read Wayne’s commentaries

and see his videos at ROOTforAmerica.com