Guest Editorial by Frank Holmes
Biden forcing taxpayers to pay for terrorist sex change
Guest editorial by Frank Holmes
With inflation breaking 41-year highs and gas prices soaring, the
Biden administration is forcing squeezed taxpayers to foot the bill
for a convicted terrorist’s sex-change operation.
The inmate in question was once named Kenneth R. West, a person that
has spent virtually every day of his adult life in prison thanks to a
string of terrorist threats and actions.
In 1994, he sent death threats to federal judges. He got a second
prison sentence after he put white powder into a letter and mailed it
to the British Commonwealth and Foreign Office, telling them it was
anthrax.
“I hope to see to it you people die a slow and painful death!!!” he
wrote in 2002. “This anthrax is very lethal and deadly!!!!” While the
powder was not anthrax, it came during a time when numerous people
received such letters connected to the War on Terror.
“Soon after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, letters laced with anthrax
began appearing in the U.S. mail,” the FBI reports. “Five Americans
were killed and 17 were sickened in what became the worst biological
attacks in U.S. history.” The letters understandably terrified British
officials. West pleaded guilty to the crime in 2005.
After a few years, West decided he would prefer to live inside a
women’s prison… as a woman.
The career criminal requested a transfer to a female penitentiary in
2015, and the government gave him the green light to begin the
one-year process that would let him enter a jail of the opposite sex.
That meant bouts of hormone therapy — but surgery is not always
necessary for a biological man to be housed in a women’s prison. The
results are clear, as multiple women report being raped by
“transgender” inmates who identify as women. For instance, in April a
transgender inmate at Rikers prison got sentenced to seven more years
in prison for raping a female inmate.
Incredibly, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said it isn’t against West
receiving the surgery—but they always wanted him to spend a year
inside a women’s prison first. So West, who changed his name to
Cristina Iglesias, began claiming he has always felt like a woman in
his mind.
The ACLU took his case to court, saying that West’s penis puts his
life in danger. The group’s lawsuit said West’s male “genitalia feel
like an abnormal and life-threatening growth on (his) body, like a
malignant tumor from cancer that needs to be removed.”
West, who is set to be released this December, is no longer able to
live surrounded by captive women, so now he wants to hurry up and get
the surgery while taxpayers still have to pay for it.
A federal judicial activist has endorsed the ACLU’s argument and
insisted that a taxpayer-funded gender transition surgery is an
inalienable right granted to this terrorist by the U.S. Constitution.
The judge also showed unbelievable sympathy for the terrorist.
“Iglesias suffers daily,” wrote U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy
J. Rosenstengel, who was appointed to the court by Barack Obama.
The taxpayer is now on the hook for the full price of the
surgery—which, like gas prices, is rising all the time.
“Cost estimates for the surgery itself vary widely. Some hospital
estimates reach six figures, while the Philadelphia Center for
Transgender Surgery pegs the figure at about $25,000,” reported the
Washington Free Beacon.
“Pricey quality-of-life care is required for years after the surgery,
running about $40,000 annually in the first five years, according to a
2015 study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.”
Thanks to the Biden administration’s prison bureau and an
Obama-appointed judge, you’re on the hook for every cent.
* * * * *
Frank Holmes is a veteran journalist and an outspoken conservative
that talks about the news that was in his weekly article, “On The
Holmes Front.”
