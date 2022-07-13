Guest Editorial by Frank Holmes

Biden forcing taxpayers to pay for terrorist sex change

Guest editorial by Frank Holmes

With inflation breaking 41-year highs and gas prices soaring, the

Biden administration is forcing squeezed taxpayers to foot the bill

for a convicted terrorist’s sex-change operation.

The inmate in question was once named Kenneth R. West, a person that

has spent virtually every day of his adult life in prison thanks to a

string of terrorist threats and actions.

In 1994, he sent death threats to federal judges. He got a second

prison sentence after he put white powder into a letter and mailed it

to the British Commonwealth and Foreign Office, telling them it was

anthrax.

“I hope to see to it you people die a slow and painful death!!!” he

wrote in 2002. “This anthrax is very lethal and deadly!!!!” While the

powder was not anthrax, it came during a time when numerous people

received such letters connected to the War on Terror.

“Soon after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, letters laced with anthrax

began appearing in the U.S. mail,” the FBI reports. “Five Americans

were killed and 17 were sickened in what became the worst biological

attacks in U.S. history.” The letters understandably terrified British

officials. West pleaded guilty to the crime in 2005.

After a few years, West decided he would prefer to live inside a

women’s prison… as a woman.

The career criminal requested a transfer to a female penitentiary in

2015, and the government gave him the green light to begin the

one-year process that would let him enter a jail of the opposite sex.

That meant bouts of hormone therapy — but surgery is not always

necessary for a biological man to be housed in a women’s prison. The

results are clear, as multiple women report being raped by

“transgender” inmates who identify as women. For instance, in April a

transgender inmate at Rikers prison got sentenced to seven more years

in prison for raping a female inmate.

Incredibly, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said it isn’t against West

receiving the surgery—but they always wanted him to spend a year

inside a women’s prison first. So West, who changed his name to

Cristina Iglesias, began claiming he has always felt like a woman in

his mind.

The ACLU took his case to court, saying that West’s penis puts his

life in danger. The group’s lawsuit said West’s male “genitalia feel

like an abnormal and life-threatening growth on (his) body, like a

malignant tumor from cancer that needs to be removed.”

West, who is set to be released this December, is no longer able to

live surrounded by captive women, so now he wants to hurry up and get

the surgery while taxpayers still have to pay for it.

A federal judicial activist has endorsed the ACLU’s argument and

insisted that a taxpayer-funded gender transition surgery is an

inalienable right granted to this terrorist by the U.S. Constitution.

The judge also showed unbelievable sympathy for the terrorist.

“Iglesias suffers daily,” wrote U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy

J. Rosenstengel, who was appointed to the court by Barack Obama.

The taxpayer is now on the hook for the full price of the

surgery—which, like gas prices, is rising all the time.

“Cost estimates for the surgery itself vary widely. Some hospital

estimates reach six figures, while the Philadelphia Center for

Transgender Surgery pegs the figure at about $25,000,” reported the

Washington Free Beacon.

“Pricey quality-of-life care is required for years after the surgery,

running about $40,000 annually in the first five years, according to a

2015 study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.”

Thanks to the Biden administration’s prison bureau and an

Obama-appointed judge, you’re on the hook for every cent.

* * * * *

Frank Holmes is a veteran journalist and an outspoken conservative

that talks about the news that was in his weekly article, “On The

Holmes Front.”