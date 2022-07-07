“REVIEW: “DRAGON DOLLS”- A New, Unusual Show IN LAS VEGAS!” By Sandy Zimmerman

Y ou will be surprised! Everything about “Dragon Dolls” is different even the beautiful host Dani Elizabeth wears a costume adorned with skulls! In my 30 years as an award-winning Las Vegas stage show reviewer/ TV talk show host, journalist, this is the most unusual show I have EVER seen!

The thrills keep coming, unexpected surprises, a bit of comedy, a touch of burlesque, an entertainment mix that will toggle your senses. The flamboyant colors keep melting into space, one after another. Of course there are Dragon scenes, as the title implies, and some exceptional beauties dancing, in fact they feature different styles of music, perhaps because one style doesn’t tell the whole story!

The costumes were unusual, depicting what you would wear in the world of the dragon as well as garments nobody would expect to be worn in a Las Vegas burlesque show. In addition to all of this, you will experience scenes of acrobatics, combat fighting, sumo wrestling, a woman taking a bath on stage, while the Dragon Dolls Dancers create sensuous, hot dances, and more!

What did they leave out of this production? The “Dragon Dolls” production has so much, I think they included everything! The opening was successful and now they are adding seats for an intimate theater where every seat is the best seat!

For information, dates, times, call: 702-883-3809.

Host Dani Elizabeth will take you on your anime journey. She is well known on the Las Vegas strip, from being featured in shows like Crazy Girls, Fantasy, Jubilee, Britney Spears, JLO and ZZTOP.

Producer Nevada Nichols is happy to provide this exceptional version of Anime, Cosplay Fantacies.

SANDY ZIMMERMAN’S LAS VEGAS TV: For 25 years, Sandy Zimmerman appeared on television, along with interviewing celebrities on the Academy Awards and other red carpets, at show openings, as well as producing travel specials around the world and documentaries for Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion Canyon, Grand Canyon North Rim, and a real Cattle Drive similar to the early westerns in Reno, Nevada.

Sandy was Director of Public Relations/ Director of Promotions/ and Director of Marketing for Las Vegas shows-“Flashdance Fever” (Marina Hotel), “Cotton Club on Parade” (Aladdin Hotel, now Planet Hollywood Hotel), Sherman Hemsley- star of the “Jeffersons”, Gallagher-comedian (Dunes Hotel), “Men of Paradise” (Vegas World Hotel, now The Strat), Rita Rudner- “Women of Comedy”, and many other Las Vegas shows.