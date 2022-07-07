“MISFIT SHOW”–Murray SawChuck, Dani Elizabeth, Frankie Pace, Erica Vanlee, Sideshow Bert, John Shaw, Carla Rea- comedy and stunts all in one show!

Murray SawChuck, Dani Elizabeth, Frankie Pace, Erica Vanlee, Sideshow Bert, John Shaw, Carla Rea, comedy and stunts all in one show!

The pass casino, Henderson; special event- Murray the magician’s world class Misfits of Entertainment.

Join Murray the Magician direct from Pawn Stars and America’s Got Talent and his cast of “World Class Misfits of Entertainment” from acrobats, to jugglers to comedians. It’s a potluck of the best entertainment in Nevada right at your door step!

VIP tickets include seating in the front of the room. Food & Full liquor bar available. 21 & up welcome. Must arrive 1 hour prior to show time for seating. Parties will be sat with other parties at long tables. After 5pm the day of the show, tickets are only available at the door. Tickets are non-refundable.

America’s Got Talent finalist Murray SawChuck is the “Celebrity Magician” and now Producer of “The Misfits Show”. If you are seeking a “One of a Kind Show”, a show a bit Wilder than Las Vegas’ usual shows, Murray SawChuck has the answer!

With 6 unique acts to amaze you, SawChuck brings this unique talent to the stage in his “The Misfits”, July 29, Friday, at The Pass Casino, in Henderson.

I had a chance to interview one of the acts- John Shaw, Side-Show star John Shaw. As he describes himself, “I am a combination of a bunch of arts, magic and illusions and circus side-show stuff,” the Vegas performer says. “I do everything from putting popcorn kernels in my nose and shooting them out of my eyes, to holding paint cans with hooks in my eyes. If you want to see someone put power drills or nails in his face, I’m your guy.”

John Shaw is DIFFERENT and you also have the Henderson, July 29, 2022 8pm show time, The Pass Casino!

Murray, the Magician’s world- class misfits of entertainment-

John Shaw- The Misfits- Bonkerz Comedy Productions.

