Here’s my take on the 4th of July and the Constitution

By Mace J. Yampolsky

It’s the 4th of July weekend. Independence Day. Happy birthday,

America. Land of the free, home of the brave. But how brave are we

these days? What are those freedoms that we fought so hard to protect?

What happened to the right of privacy? Did the Constitution protect

the right of privacy? Not according to the U.S. Supreme Court. Roe vs

Wade, which legalized the right to abortion, has been overruled.

Does that mean that all abortion is illegal now? Not so fast. The

states can allow abortion under state law. There are several states

that do. Nevada and California are two. But the red states are rushing

to criminalize abortions with no exceptions. Some won’t allow

abortions after 6 weeks. Most women don’t know they are pregnant at

that time. It doesn’t matter. They could be raped. It doesn’t matter.

Texas law allows citizens to sue people that get abortions, including

the doctors who do the procedure. It’s frightening. But is this all or

is it the beginning of a slippery slope?

What’s next? I believe that many of the rights that LGBTQ hold dear

are under the gun. I believe it’s just a matter of time that the U.S.

Supreme Court will eviscerate many rights that are cherished. What

about transgender people? Will the surgery be illegal? What about the

drugs that those who transition need to take? Will they be illegal? I

think it’s just a matter of time. What about the bathroom issue? I’m

sure there will be other issues that pop up.

And what about same sex marriage? I believe that’s next on the

chopping block. America is turning Red. The country is becoming more

conservative by the minute. We have a two-party system. This should

lead to healthy discourse, but that’s not happening. There is a

polarization on both sides. It seems like civility has gone by the

wayside. There is a viciousness that pervades our differences.

I’m concerned that all of the progress in the area of civil rights is

eroding at breakneck speed. All of these new impediments to voting

will take their toll. We have had a peaceful transfer of power for

over 240 years, but there was almost a violent coup d’état because

President Trump couldn’t accept that he lost the election. Even though

he lost the popular vote and electoral college, he couldn’t accept

defeat. He propagated the big lie that the election was stolen from

him. He tried to bully secretaries of state and state election

officials to “find him votes.” He encouraged the violence of the armed

mob attacking the capital on January 6th.

He wanted to join them. He wasn’t afraid. He said they wouldn’t attack

him. He was probably right, but we will never know. He tried to grab

the wheel of his limo driven by the Secret Service. Thankfully they

prevailed and he wasn’t able to join the angry mob.

He eventually reluctantly told the mob to stand down after much

damage. It’s amazing that this could happen in America. You would

think this happens only in third world countries where dictators rule.

What will happen? Will he run again? Will conservative Republicans

forgive him for this unforgivable behavior? I don’t know, but it’s

frightening that he could win again. What would happen if he lost?

Would he call for another armed insurrection?

His lasting legacy will be the judges he nominated for the US Supreme

Court. Now there is a 6-3 conservative majority. I’m afraid that many

of our so-called inalienable rights will be wiped out.

Another right that may come under fire is interracial marriage. But,

since Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas who is Black is married to

a White woman, that should save this right at least while he is alive.

What’s the answer? I don’t know but I’m afraid of the path we are

following.

Happy birthday to me. My birthday is July 5th. I’m old but I’m still

in the trenches slugging away. It’s what I do and who I am. I will not

go gently into the good night. I’ll keep on keeping on the best I can

despite what happens. All I can do is all I can do, as Billy Joel said

in, “If I only had the words to tell you.” Life goes on and on and

tonight will soon be gone, but if we try, we can be sure.

I’m not sure of anything anymore.

* * * * *

