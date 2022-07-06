Advantages and Disadvantages of America’s Ideological Polarization

By José Azel

If in English “ with ” and “pro” are opposites, is Congress the

opposite of progress? That old political joke came to mind while

reviewing the recently released Pew Research Center report on the

political polarization of the American public.

The report confirms what we all suspected: “Republicans and Democrats

are more divided along ideological lines — and partisan antipathy is

deeper and more widespread — than at any time in the past two

decades.” This phenomenon deserves our critical reflection because the

polarization of US politics along ideological lines results in a

dysfunctional government where political differences are intractable

and nothing gets accomplished.

In a sense this is a continuation of the “factions” theme brought up

in 1787 by Alexander Hamilton and James Madison in essays 9 and 10 of

the Federalist Papers.

Political differences can occur for reasons other than ideology, such

as seeking favors, following a charismatic leader, press influence,

and the like. Yet the new American divide appears to be ideological,

specifically about what constitutes the legitimate role of government

in our lives.

The aforementioned Pew report shows that the proportion of Americans

expressing consistently conservative or consistently progressive views

has doubled over the last two decades. In other words, ideologically

we have become much more rigid, and the ideological overlap between

the two parties has diminished.

Currently, 92 percent of Republicans are to the right of the

Democratic median, compared to 64 percent 20 years ago. And 94 percent

of Democrats are to the left of the Republican median, when it was 70

percent in 1994. Partisan animosity has increased in every party, and

voters with a highly negative view of the opposite party have more

than doubled.

Scholars argue over whether political polarization originates with the

elites, from the top down, or with the population, from the bottom up.

Take your pick, but the fact is that when polarization occurs,

political leaders take more differentiated positions. Is that good or

bad?

The word ideology has a bad reputation, and the word ideologue gained

a pejorative meaning when Napoleon Bonaparte used it to ridicule his

political opponents. However, an ideology is a coherent system of

ideas that is affirmed in our assumptions about reality. The

implications of political polarization are not necessarily clear, and

the polarization of US politics can include both beneficial and

detrimental consequences.

From the perspective of those of us who favor limited government,

legislative inactivity that impedes government growth is a good

result. If a damaging U.S. national debt of $151,000 per taxpayer

means government efficiency, then legislative gridlock would be

preferable. On the other hand, public division in international

affairs can undermine a nation’s tenacity, strengthen enemies, and

discourage allies.

Before we demonize the ideological polarization of U.S. politics,

let’s consider how it might increase the accountability of politicians

to voters. In a polarized environment, elected officials must take

distinctively defined and preferably exemplary positions. His campaign

promises remain more visible, and they will have less leeway for

niceties to avoid voter censure.

When it comes to issues that confront the nation, meeting

ideologically in the middle, as is often suggested, does not

necessarily lead to high-quality legislation.

According to some political scientists, another positive consequence

of polarization is that it results in politically informed voting.

That is, when voters have clearer options, they focus more on the

substantial differences in the candidates’ policies than on their

personal attributes, and political discourse is based more on

political ideas than on the candidate’s age, gender, or other

characteristics.

We all recognize that our politicians must govern effectively and

address the issues of the people, and that political polarization

increases the bottleneck in our legislative process, reducing the

volume of legislation enacted. However, governing effectively does not

require the enactment of large amounts of new legislation. Let us also

accept that not unnecessarily enacting new legislation is in itself a

legitimate and decisive legislative action.

* * * * *

José Azel left Cuba in 1961 as a 13 year-old political exile in what

has been dubbed Operation Pedro Pan — the largest unaccompanied child

refugee movement in the history of the Western Hemisphere. He is

currently dedicated to the in-depth analyses of Cuba’s economic,

social and political state, with a keen interest in post-Castro-Cuba

strategies.